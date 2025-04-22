Enola Holmes 3 is returning on Netflix with Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix has announced that Enola Holmes 3, the much-anticipated continuation of the popular movie series, is currently in production, bringing back the talented Millie Bobby Brown as the fearless, brilliant young detective.

Enola is back to crack another exciting puzzle. This time, the trip takes her to Malta, where she confronts obstacles, combining personal and professional concerns.

Fans can anticipate Enola to negotiate the nuances of her relationship with Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge, while juggling the subtleties of a new case. The film vows to keep the appeal and tension that made its forerunners successes. Though there is no official release date confirmed as of now, the most recent installment will stream on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown’s return in the movie has generated significant excitement among fans. Filming of this movie has already begun; the actress has been seen on set with co-star Louis Partridge, both offering fans a preview of what lies ahead. While Enola starts her most perilous case yet, the relationship between Enola and Tewkesbury is anticipated to keep evolving in this new chapter.

Directed by Philip Barantini, who is known for his work on Adolescence, as the director, this is the third movie in the Enola Holmes series. This new direction gives the show a fresh feel while retaining its investigative thrill. Netflix is expecting another hit with Enola Holmes 3, which stars the original cast.

Everything to know about Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3 sees the return of the sharp-witted young detective, Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Enola, the younger sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes, has quickly become a fan favorite due to her independence, intelligence, and strong-willed nature.

Enola tackles a difficult case located on the island of Malta in this latest episode. This time, she finds herself entangled in a web of difficult personal and professional circumstances. Navigating a mystery that might alter everything will require her reliance on her quick intellect and will.

Enola investigates a new case in beautiful but dangerous Malta. While investigating, she must deal with her complicated relationship with Tewkesbury, who has been important to her since the previous films.

Plot of Enola Holmes 3

The Enola Holmes 3 plot continues to follow the character's growth as a young detective. After uncovering mysteries that span London in the first two films, Enola’s journey now takes her to a new setting with unique challenges.

This episode, directed by Philip Barantini, renowned for his captivating work in the one-take drama Adolescence, promises to add a new tone to the franchise. Jack Thorne, who wrote the earlier movies, wrote the story, which is based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries books.

Cast of the movie

The cast of Enola Holmes 3 includes several familiar faces, including Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, and Henry Cavill, who returns as Sherlock Holmes. Fans will also get to see Helena Bonham Carter return as Eudoria Holmes, Enola's mother, which will make the story more emotional.

Himesh Patel and Sharon Duncan-Brewster also join the cast, giving the story new faces and interesting new dynamics.

Enola Holmes 3 will be available to stream on Netflix.

