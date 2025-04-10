Every Chris Pratt Avengers movie explored as he marks absence from Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Pratt has been a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He brings Peter Quill, better known as the Star-Lord, to life. After his first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, his part changed a lot until his more recent major roles in films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

However, with Avengers: Doomsday (2026) under development, Chris Pratt's absence from the film has generated theories regarding why Star-Lord is not in this future movie.

Furthermore, here are Chris Pratt's Star-Lord appearances in the Avengers films, alongside other MCU films.

All the appearances of Chris Pratt in Avengers and other MCU movies

1) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Disney Plus)

Chris Pratt first appeared in the MCU in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Playing the happy and carefree space outlaw Peter Quill, he joins a band of unlikely heroes. Working with Gamora, Rocket, Drax, and Groot, Quill tries to stop Ronan the Accuser from using a strong orb to destroy a planet.

With his performance of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt presented a new kind of superhero to viewers. This superhero is both funny and vulnerable.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Image via Disney Plus)

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord changes a lot mentally. The movie shows how difficult his relationship is with his dad, Ego the Living Planet. Star-Lord's emotional journey looks at problems of family, identity, and being left behind.

By the end of the movie, Star-Lord proves himself to be a strong leader. He changes and grows up. He now understands his role in the Guardians and the world better. The movie also keeps building up Star-Lord's friendship with Gamora, which is the main plot point of his personal story.

3) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel)

By the time Avengers: Infinity War was released in 2018, Star-Lord was a quite significant figure in the MCU. As Thanos collects the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the cosmos, Chris Pratt's character teams up with the Avengers to stop him. Led by Star-Lord, the Guardians use their own abilities to battle the Mad Titan.

In the film, Star-Lord struggles with his emotions, though. At a pivotal time, he acted quickly and took decisions that caused the Avengers great harm. He also reveals a side of himself that had not been completely investigated previously: melancholy, by means of his response after Gamora perished at Thanos's hands.

4) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (Image via Disney Plus)

After Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame (2019) shows the Avengers trying to fix the damage Thanos caused. The Guardians and Star-Lord play a big part in the final fight against the Mad Titan, especially since Star-Lord is having a hard time with the "new" Gamora showing up and his role as leader.

By the end of Avengers: Endgame, Star-Lord gains power and makes amends. The team defeats Thanos and brings the world back to life. Chris Pratt's performance as Star-Lord shows how he changes from a charming bad guy to a devoted hero.

5) Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) features a brief but significant appearance by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord. After what happened in Endgame, Star-Lord and the Guardians are still recovering. They encounter Thor, who is attempting a fresh start.

Thor: Love and Thunder does not feature Star-Lord as a major character, but his cameos highlight the Guardians' connection with the other Avengers.

6) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Disney Plus)

Once again in a major role, Pratt's Star-Lord stars in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The movie explores the evolving relationships amongst the Guardians and the aftermath of Endgame. Star-Lord, still mourning Gamora's death, meets more obstacles as the team embarks on their final voyage.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a farewell to the original Guardians ensemble, follows Star-Lord's quest for the most part. Throughout the trilogy, Chris Pratt captures the evolution of Star-Lord, who ages and grows wiser. Apart from Star-Lord's path of self-discovery, the movie shows the Guardians' future by having him assume a new responsibility.

In addition to these films, Pratt's character also featured in the MCU television film The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, besides references in other television series.

From his beginnings in Guardians of the Galaxy to his major parts in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord has grown to be a vital element of the MCU. Emotional stakes and personal challenges shaping his path have caused his character to change significantly.

Though Star-Lord will not show up in Avengers: Doomsday, his influence on the MCU will last. Star-Lord's narrative is far from done with upcoming Guardians movies and possible crossovers. Though he is absent from the forthcoming Avengers movie, Pratt might be back on screen as the much-loved hero in the next MCU installments.

