Fact Check: Is Bruce Willis dead? Viral TikTok rumor debunked

Amid Bruce Willis' recent health update, a rumor about his demise has also surfaced on TikTok, and X. Rumer Wilis, the actor's daughter, spoke on the Today Show recently on May 29, stating that her father was doing good. She further added that Bruce has been spending some quality time with his family.

Despite the positive update from the actor's daughter, several rumors have surfaced about his death on social media platforms like X and TikTok, mostly from June 3, 2024. However, keeping in mind Rumer Wilis' recent update on his health and also the fact that no family member has officially posted about such a piece of news, it can be considered that the rumor is not true. One fan wrote on X,

"TikTok had me thinking Bruce Willis died I was boutta scream."

Another one added,

"Ya’ll need to let me know that Bruce Willis is okay."

One user wrote,

"I saw a Tiktok of announing Bruce Willis death i swear my heart sank whoever did that damn tiktok hope ypu step on a Lego !!!!

Another one tweeted,

"TikTok is on another level if the first video i see is talking about bruce willis passing away is this sh*t true."

Back in February 2023, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The news broke about a year after he was forced to retire from acting after reportedly being diagnosed with aphasia, where it became difficult for him to communicate.

Bruce Willis' death rumor is likely to be untrue since no update about the same has been posted by the family

69-year-old actor Bruce Willis who has been suffering from frontotemporal dementia, since 2023, recently became involved in a rumor where netizens assumed that he had passed away. The rumors, however, are seemingly untrue given that Bruce's daughter recently revealed that he was spending time with his close ones.

Rumer didn't just give a positive update about her father's health on the Today Show but also shared some stories of the actor's interaction with her. This further led to fans praising her and extending support to the family so that more awareness could be raised regarding the condition.

In the conversation, Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis shared,

"He’s so good. I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York]. And [daughter] Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet."

No further update has been posted by any family member or relative associated with Bruce, which likely means that the rumors on social media aren't true.

In the conversation with The Today Show, Rumer added that they have been more transparent about Bruce's health so that more people could be aware of the condition. She said,

"Our vulnerability and transparency as a family about what he’s going through to me is so important because if it can have any impact on another family that is struggling in any way with something like this, or bring more attention to the disease in hopes of finding a cure or anything that can be of service to anybody else, I think is really important."

Not just Rumer, but the actor's former wife Demi Moore has also kept the public in the loop while giving his updates. They have ensured that the overall atmosphere stayed positive as well as encouraging. While Rumer added that the actor has been doing fine, she didn't confirm if the symptoms have become any better from how the situation was last year.

Last year, Glenn Cordon Caron, updated about Bruce's health, where he spoke about the issues the actor has been struggling with, including being "incommunicative" and "not totally verbal."

Rumer has previously stated that the family has always been open about Bruce's health

Before her statements on the Today Show, Rumer previously gave a health update on the 69-year-old actor at the beginning of May at an event in Los Angeles. In that update too, Rumer revealed that Bruce was doing fine. She also mentioned that the entire family has always been transparent about the details of his health and further updates with the public.

In the conversation then, she further added:

"I think, for me, through this experience, what's been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that's been so evident in the transparency with which we've been sharing."

The entire family of the actor has always been quite transparent with the updates about Willis.

The icon has been a part of several movies including Looper, Unbreakable, Pulp Fiction, and Sixth Sense, to name a few. Fans are now hoping for the positive, with the latest update given by Bruce Willis' daughter.