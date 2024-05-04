"There’s a lot of depth" — Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer talks about her character in 'My Divorce Party,' shares father's health update

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the My Divorce Party movie premiere at the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival, Rumer, the daughter of Bruce Willis, talked about her role in the film to Fox News. The 35-year-old said —

"My character was written kind of as the straight man, and I was like, 'Man, all right, everyone else is so funny. How am I going to find a way to find my moments and find a way to really give this character some silliness?"

My Divorce Party is a comedy centered around a recent divorcee, Xan, who gathers her close friends to celebrate her split and blow away all of her settlement money to start fresh. Rumer, who plays the role of Ren, continued —

"But it’s really fun. There’s a lot of depth. I think that there are so many female-driven comedies that are like, ‘OK, but we’re still s*xy, like we still have to be hot.' And women are not like that when we’re together. We’re f*cking disgusting."

"My dad is so beloved" — Rumer shares update on Bruce Willis' health

Rumer Willis is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. In the 1995 movie Now and Then, she made her acting debut. She has since appeared in hit films and shows like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Empire, and Hostage. She competed on the celebrity dancing reality show Dancing with the Stars (season 20) in 2015 and won.

When asked about an update on her father's health, she responded —

"He’s great. Yeah, yeah, doing OK. Thank you so much for asking."

In February 2023, Bruce Willis' family announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). According to the Mayo Clinic, FTD affects areas of the brain associated with personality, behavior, and language.

At the time, in an online joint statement with the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, they wrote that they hoped the media attention on Bruce Willis's condition would shed light on the disease and create awareness. Talking about her experience with the disease, Rumer told Fox News —

"What’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing. And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s... everything."

In addition to Bruce Willis, Rumer also commented on her recent beach vacation with her mother, Demi Moore. The 35-year-old took to her Instagram to share a post from her recent family trip that left many complimenting Moore.

She told Extra (in a May 3 interview) that her mother's "bangin,'" quipped that if her (Rumer's) "genetics" are "half that good," then shes "solid."

Rumer has been in a relationship with singer Derek Richard Thomas since 2022. The couple shares a daughter, Louetta, who turned 1 last month. Talking about her daughter, the Dancing with the Stars alum jokingly told Fox News that "everyone in (her) family is literally obsessed with her."

She told Extra that she went to meet Bruce Willis with her daughter that day, adding that it was "lovely" and "nice" to see them together.

My Divorce Party was released through video on demand on April 30, 2024.