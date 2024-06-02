The Omen franchise: A complete list of all movies including The First Omen

At a time when a range of mainstream horror franchises have seen additions in the form of new movies, The Omen followed suit with the April 2024 release of The First Omen. Starring Nell Tiger Free and Tawfeek Barhom, The First Omen is part of a franchise that saw the release of its very first iteration way back in 1976, with the release of The Omen.

Since then, a total of 6 movies have been released, including the latest iteration, which only managed to accrue around $53 million at the box office, against a budget of $30 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Regardless, the series revolves around Satan’s son Damien Thorn, who is raised by Robert and Katherine Thorn. The original trilogy concluded with the release of The Final Conflict in 1981, after which a fourth movie was released in 1991.

The 2024 release, The First Omen, is a prequel of the original and looks at the sequence of events that led to the birth of Damien Thorn, and his journey to becoming a part of the Thorn family.

The Omen franchise: A comprehensive list of movies

The Omen (1976)

The franchise rose to fame due to the original trilogy, which was created by Richard Donner and became a horror classic. The first movie, The Omen, saw the rise of an Antichrist cult that aims to bring the offspring of Satan to Earth. They end up succeeding, which sets up the second movie to focus on the adolescent years of The Antichrist, Damien Thorn.

Damien: Omen II (1978)

The movie brought to light how the character in itself was born evil, and the influences that he lived through during his early years had little to no impact on the cruelty that fans saw him casually show as an adult.

Omen II did not get the same kind of success that the original movie commanded. However, it was still critically acclaimed and set up the third movie of the franchise.

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981)

In 1981, the third movie, Omen III, concluded the original trilogy, which focussed on an adult Damien Thorn as he attempts to destroy mankind. The movie saw his rise to an influential American politician and how he manipulated hundreds of people to join him in his bidding.

The Final Conflict ended with Damien Thorn's death, bringing an end to the original saga.

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

The Awakening saw the return of Damien Thorn, who is able to return the planet. This was the fifth movie in the series and was directed by Jorge Montesi and Dominique Othenin-Girard.

However, the movie, which was made solely for television, failed to recreate the magic of the original series.

The Omen (2006) - Remake

2006’s The Omen was in a reboot, directed by John Moore with a script from David Seltzer. The movie took up the story years after the death of Damien Thorn and instead delved into the character of Delia, who is touched by the Antichrist.

The First Omen (2024) - Prequel

That, in addition to the latest iteration in 2024, brings forth the following list of movies that are part of The Omen franchise. The 2024 release is a prequel to the original trilogy and looks into how Damien Thorn, the Antichrist, ends up on Earth in the first place.

Therefore, The First Omen is the sixth film in The Omen series, even though it was set chronologically before the events of the first trilogy.