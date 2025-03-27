Fact Check: Is Spider-Man in the cast of Avengers Doomsday? Possible theories about the key character explored

Marvel’s five-hour livestream for Avengers: Doomsday may have introduced 27 cast members, but it also left fans talking about who wasn’t there-most notably, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The character played a major role in Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame, making his absence from the lineup stand out. According to CinemaBlend (March 27, 2025), this was a significant omission.

There might be a reason for it, though. Meristation (March 27, 2025) reported that Holland is currently juggling multiple projects. He’s expected to begin filming Spider-Man 4 soon while also working on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which could make it difficult for him to join Avengers: Doomsday at this stage.

As of now, Tom Holland has not been officially confirmed as part of the cast for Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, SuperHeroHype on March 27, 2025, noted that insider Jeff Sneider claimed the studio has nearly 50 names to announce. With only 27 revealed so far, there’s still room for Spider-Man to swing into frame.

Is Tom Holland going to be in Avengers Doomsday?

As mentioned previously, Tom Holland's presence in the film has officially not been confirmed. According to CinemaBlend, March 27, 2025, Holland’s absence may be partly due to scheduling conflicts, as the actor is currently involved in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and is expected to begin filming Spider-Man 4, which is set for a July 2026 release.

Insider Jeff Sneider, as cited by Meristation, March 27, 2025, noted that the reason is “the character’s schedule,” suggesting that Spider-Man 4 will unfold within the same timeline as Avengers: Doomsday but focus on street-level stakes rather than cosmic-scale conflict.

Some speculation points to narrative reasons as well. As CinemaBlend highlights, Peter Parker was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, isolated after losing Aunt May and being erased from the memories of everyone he knows. Because of this, the Avengers may simply “not know they can call on him for assistance."

Despite the omission, Marvel may not be done announcing names. Even if Holland does appear, SuperHeroHype reports that, due to his filming commitments, some of his scenes may rely on his stunt doubles.

“could be performed by his stunt doubles,” the report quoted.

Who are the major characters missing from Avengers: Doomsday?

The initial cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday has drawn attention not only for its multiversal roster but also for the absence of several major Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. Among the most discussed omissions is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Also missing is Bruce Banner, a key figure in past Avengers films. According to GQ, March 27, 2025, the cast currently includes “only one core Avenger” in Thor. Hulk’s absence, alongside characters like Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, and Scarlet Witch, has prompted speculation that Marvel may be holding back for a later reveal.

The situation extends to Disney+ exclusive characters. ComicBookMovie.com, on March 27, 2025, noted that:

“every character that has only appeared in a Disney+ show is seemingly not around for Avengers Doomsday.”

This includes Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, and Agatha Harkness. Even Daredevil and the Punisher, despite their popularity, remain unconfirmed.

Other notable names missing from the announced 27 include Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. However, according to Meristation, on March 27, 2025, insider Jeff Sneider suggested Pratt’s absence is still tentative and “the Russos could arrange for him to be back at the end of filming.”

