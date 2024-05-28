Fact Check: Is The Twilight Saga Part 6 releasing? Viral trailer debunked

A supposed new trailer for Twilight Part 6 was making the rounds on social media, and there has been growing speculation that the franchise may return for a new part. Uploaded to YouTube by KH Studio, the supposed trailer mentioned that Kristen Steward and Robert Pattinson will be back for the new part.

The trailer was uploaded by the channel on May 26, 2024, and has already garnered more than 362,000 views. However, it is worth noting that the trailer is fake and the makers have not announced the release of Twilight Part 6. There has been no official announcement about the film franchise making a return.

The shots in the trailer on YouTube are reportedly taken from Robert Pattinson's film Tenet. Additionally, several shots are AI-generated with fake backgrounds, and the YouTube channel that uploaded the trailer is known for creating fake trailers.

The description for the video notes that the video is a "concept trailer" that is made for "artistic and entertainment purposes." It adds that the YouTuber has "meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, and movie analytics."

“I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life. Its purpose is purely artistic, aiming to entertain and engage with the YouTube community. My goal is to showcase my creativity and storytelling skills through this trailer," the description reads.

Twilight Part 6 has not been announced by the filmmakers, and the trailer, uploaded on YouTube is fake.

Twilight Part 6 is not releasing: Fake trailer debunked

The Twilight Saga is based on Stephanie Meyers' series of novels, the first of which was Twilight. The first film was released in 2008, followed by four more parts. These included 2009's The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010's Eclipse, 2011's Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2012's Breaking Dawn Part 2. There has been no film from the franchise that has been released in the last decade.

The franchise has a huge fanbase, and there is a rumor circulating once again that they are coming back with Part 6. However, there has been no confirmation of the franchise's return.

The latest fan-made trailer released shows the series’ original cast members, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. However, the visuals added to the 1-minute and 34-second clip are fake and taken from other movies of the stars.

It is worth noting that this is not the only fake trailer that the YouTube page has released. The channel KH Studio has released fake trailers and news about Titanic 2, American Psycho 2, Stranger Things Season 5, and Wednesday Season 2.

The franchise stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelly, Ashley Greene, and several other stars.

The franchise has been extremely popular amongst the masses and has received several awards and nominations. These include the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Teen Choice Award, the People's Choice Award, the ALMA Award for Excellence, and even the Young Hollywood Award.

While the news about Twilight returning for Part 6 is fake and untrue, many people who saw the trailer were excited about it. This led to it being shared on multiple social media platforms, leading to misinformed netizens.