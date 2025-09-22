Harry Styles finishes the Berlin marathon in less than three hours in complete disguise

Harry Styles finished the Berlin marathon in less than three hours while running in disguise. The singer and actor took part in the race on Sunday and managed to keep his identity hidden until after crossing the finish line. According to organisers, he completed the marathon in 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds. His appearance came as a surprise to fans who later learned about it through official race records and international news outlets.Styles competed under an alias which was used to keep attention away from him during the race. He wore sunglasses and a headband to avoid recognition and carried race number 31,261. His participation was not announced before the marathon, and no photos circulated during the run showing his face. This was not his first major race, as he previously ran the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year.The achievement quickly spread across social media and news sites after the event. The marathon saw about 55,000 runners from around the world. While many participants had their identities known, Styles managed to stay unnoticed until confirmation came through official statements.Harry Styles participation in the Berlin marathon View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarry Styles registered for the Berlin marathon under a false name. The New York Post reported on September 22, 2025, that he competed as “Sted Sarandos” to avoid attention. He kept his look simple, wearing dark glasses, a headband, and standard running gear. This placed him under the three-hour mark, a target many amateur marathoners aim for.Harry Styles kept his participation quiet until records revealed it. Local outlet Der Tagesspiegel noted he had been seen training in Berlin ahead of the race, and he was also spotted training in London weeks earlier. He crossed the finish line among thousands of other runners, blending into the event. After the race, he was photographed with Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead, who also completed the marathon in under three hours.According to a report by Olympics.com published on September 22, 2025, Harry Styles surpassed his Tokyo Marathon time of 3:24:07. His time in Berlin was a personal record by almost 25 minutes even with the hot race conditions. Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe claimed victory in the race with a time of 2:02:16.Word of Harry Styles' involvement circulated rapidly following the event. Supporters expressed their thoughts on social media, as official sources confirmed the outcome. His participation drew extra focus to the Berlin marathon, considered the quickest marathon route globally. Styles has not publicly commented on his run, but the official records verify his performance and disguise.Read More: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3: 10 best songs from the show’s soundtrack