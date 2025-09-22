“He’s literally everywhere except at the studio”: Netizens react as Harry Styles reportedly completes the Berlin Marathon in under 3 hours

Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon in under three hours on Sunday, September 21, 2025, according to Billboard on September 21, 2025. Organizers confirmed to German news agency dpa that the 31-year-old former One Direction singer participated in the race, which drew around 55,000 runners. Local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel first reported his involvement.Harry Styles reportedly ran under the pseudonym “Sted Sarandos,” wearing a headband and sunglasses during the race. He finished in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds. For many marathon runners, a sub-three-hour time represents a significant benchmark.Photos showed the singer at the finish line with Richard Whitehead, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist. Whitehead, currently attempting to run 20 marathons in one year, later posted the image on Instagram.Fans have reacted to the viral photos, with some saying that Styles is &quot;everywhere&quot; but recording new music. His most recent album, Harry's House, came out in 2022.zia @croissantomLINKhe’s literally everywhere except at the studio 😭👑 SonesLoveSoshi 💗 @soneslovesoshiLINKstop running and stsrt making music pleaseSocialize Discord @SocializeDiscLINKbro is doing side missionsMany fans also commended Harry Styles on achieving this milestone.Oliver 🇬🇧 @oliverjones_xLINKSub 3 hours is actually crazyyy for a celebrity marathon debutThat time puts him in like the top 10% of ALL runners. Most people would need years of serious training to get close to thatMemeMerica @MericaMeme19362LINKWow — that’s impressive! 🏃‍♂️✨A sub-3 hour marathon is an elite amateur time, and finishing Berlin (one of the world’s fastest marathon courses) under an alias like Sted Sarandos makes the story even more fun. Harry clearly kept this one low-key.Khali @KhaliMetaXLINKUnder 3 hours is insane, he must’ve been training seriously for that.Harry Styles was seen training in London and BerlinIn the weeks before the Berlin Marathon, Styles was spotted training in both London and Berlin. On August 18, 2025, Billboard reported that the singer was seen jogging through Hyde Park in mid-August.A fan video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 17 showed Harry Styles wearing a purple baseball cap and black shorts while waving to a young boy who had greeted him. The singer reportedly gave the child a thumbs-up before continuing his run.philip @PhilipEfthLINKHARRY STYLES IN HYDE PARK HELLOGerman local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel also reported sightings of Styles running in Berlin ahead of the marathon itself. These appearances suggested preparation for the September race, though neither the singer nor his team confirmed his participation beforehand.Before Berlin, the former One Direction star had already completed the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year. As reported by Billboard on September 21, 2025, the singer finished the Tokyo event in about three hours and 24 minutes. His Berlin time marked a significant personal improvement over that resultMarathon Comes During Break From Music ReleasesWhile Styles has continued training and making occasional public appearances, he has not released a new album since Harry’s House in May 2022. That record topped the Billboard 200 chart in the United States and album charts in Britain and several other countries, according to Billboard on September 21, 2025.Harry's earlier albums included his self-titled debut Harry Styles and 2019’s Fine Line, the latter featuring the Grammy-winning track Watermelon Sugar.Harry Styles at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS (Image via Getty)On August 22, 2025, Collider reported that Harry’s House single As It Was had crossed four billion streams on Spotify. The song, which came out on April 1, 2022, remained number one on the UK Singles Chart for ten consecutive weeks and later topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. for 15 weeks.According to Collider on August 22, 2025, insiders suggest the British singer-songwriter is currently working on his fourth solo studio album, though no release date has been confirmed.Radio host Brendan Fevola claimed on the Melbourne Breakfast show that Harry Styles plans to tour in Australia following the album’s eventual release. Neither the singer nor his representatives have confirmed the report.