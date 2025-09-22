“He’s literally everywhere except at the studio”: Netizens react as Harry Styles reportedly completes the Berlin Marathon in under 3 hours

  • home icon
By Devangee
Modified Sep 22, 2025 06:31 GMT
The BRIT Awards 2023 in London - Source: Getty
Harry Styles at the BRIT Awards 2023 in London (Image via Getty)

Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon in under three hours on Sunday, September 21, 2025, according to Billboard on September 21, 2025. Organizers confirmed to German news agency dpa that the 31-year-old former One Direction singer participated in the race, which drew around 55,000 runners. Local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel first reported his involvement.

Harry Styles reportedly ran under the pseudonym “Sted Sarandos,” wearing a headband and sunglasses during the race. He finished in two hours, 59 minutes, and 13 seconds. For many marathon runners, a sub-three-hour time represents a significant benchmark.

Photos showed the singer at the finish line with Richard Whitehead, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist. Whitehead, currently attempting to run 20 marathons in one year, later posted the image on Instagram.

Fans have reacted to the viral photos, with some saying that Styles is "everywhere" but recording new music. His most recent album, Harry's House, came out in 2022.

Many fans also commended Harry Styles on achieving this milestone.

Harry Styles was seen training in London and Berlin

In the weeks before the Berlin Marathon, Styles was spotted training in both London and Berlin. On August 18, 2025, Billboard reported that the singer was seen jogging through Hyde Park in mid-August.

A fan video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 17 showed Harry Styles wearing a purple baseball cap and black shorts while waving to a young boy who had greeted him. The singer reportedly gave the child a thumbs-up before continuing his run.

German local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel also reported sightings of Styles running in Berlin ahead of the marathon itself. These appearances suggested preparation for the September race, though neither the singer nor his team confirmed his participation beforehand.

Before Berlin, the former One Direction star had already completed the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year. As reported by Billboard on September 21, 2025, the singer finished the Tokyo event in about three hours and 24 minutes. His Berlin time marked a significant personal improvement over that result

Marathon Comes During Break From Music Releases

While Styles has continued training and making occasional public appearances, he has not released a new album since Harry’s House in May 2022. That record topped the Billboard 200 chart in the United States and album charts in Britain and several other countries, according to Billboard on September 21, 2025.

Harry's earlier albums included his self-titled debut Harry Styles and 2019’s Fine Line, the latter featuring the Grammy-winning track Watermelon Sugar.

Harry Styles at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS (Image via Getty)
Harry Styles at the 65th GRAMMY AWARDS (Image via Getty)

On August 22, 2025, Collider reported that Harry’s House single As It Was had crossed four billion streams on Spotify. The song, which came out on April 1, 2022, remained number one on the UK Singles Chart for ten consecutive weeks and later topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. for 15 weeks.

According to Collider on August 22, 2025, insiders suggest the British singer-songwriter is currently working on his fourth solo studio album, though no release date has been confirmed.

Radio host Brendan Fevola claimed on the Melbourne Breakfast show that Harry Styles plans to tour in Australia following the album’s eventual release. Neither the singer nor his representatives have confirmed the report.

