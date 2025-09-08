"Script of a romantic comedy!": Perez Hilton on Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz's friends claiming they may take friends-with-benefits bond to romance

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were linked romantically last month after they were reportedly spotted together in Europe. Multiple media outlets have been reporting on their dating rumors since then. Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton has also been covering the situation.In his September 7 blog, Hilton reported that a source recently shared with TMZ that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were in a &quot;friends with benefits” kind of arrangement. The blogger added that an insider shared with the Daily Mail that the situation between the Fine Line singer and the Caught Stealing actor was &quot;more than just a casual situation.&quot;Reacting to the newly reported development, the podcaster wrote,&quot;HA! Isn’t that always how it works?? It sounds like the script of a romantic comedy! Which they could TOTALLY act in together!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKHarry Styles &amp;amp;amp; Zoë Kravitz's Friends Think They Could Become 'More Than Just' Friends With Benefits 🔗Hilton incorporated the insider's statement in his coverage, which read,“This is brewing into something more whether they think it is or not. They both like each other and friends don’t know who likes each other more but it is turning into something more than just a casual situation.”As per the Daily Mail report, the source stated that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were &quot;kidding themselves&quot; and their friends felt that the situation &quot;could be something special.&quot;Earlier, when Perez Hilton blogged about the relationship status of Styles and Kravitz on September 4, he conveyed optimism for their relationship.&quot;And who knows! She and Harry could become something more as time goes on! We’ll see! If not, that is okay too!&quot; Hilton wrote.What different media outlets reported about Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz?The singer and the actress sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in Rome last month. The video of the two walking arm-in-arm circulated online. An exclusive report by People, published on August 25, claimed that Styles and Kravitz were even spotted kissing in London. The media house reported that an insider confirmed that they are spending time together.&quot;He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run,&quot; the source told People.On September 3, the outlet confirmed that the duo had been spotted together again in Brooklyn. On the same day, TMZ published an exclusive based on the comments of an insider.The source told the publication that the Grammy-winning singer and the Blink Twice star were in a &quot;friends with benefits&quot; arrangement and hadn't put labels on their situation. A day later, the news outlet documented the sighting of the two walking together in New York City.On September 6, Page Six cited a Hollywood insider, claiming that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz weren't just a fling.“I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60... It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything,” the source told Page Six.The publication claimed that the anonymous source had worked with Harry Styles and confirmed that the singer was happy with his situation with Zoë Kravitz.“This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he’s just having a great time,&quot; the source added.Amid all the reports linking Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, the two hadn't made any comments on the situation. Styles had dated Olivia Wilde for two years before parting ways in 2022. Zoë Kravitz was also engaged to Channing Tatum, but the two called off their engagement in October 2024.Also read: &quot;You are so dumb&quot;: Megyn Kelly explains why 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 is allegedly &quot;fake&quot;