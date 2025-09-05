"Hah! That’s right!": Perez Hilton quips after reporter misquotes Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's relationship status - Patrick Mahomes corrects

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently corrected a reporter who mischaracterized Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. The incident took place during a media event for the NFL season opener.

On September 4, 2025, while in São Paolo, a reporter asked Kelce if he had a hard time concentrating on the field since he began "dating Taylor Swift."

Patrick Mahomes quickly interjected before Kelce could answer, "Engaged."

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton found the incident humorous and blogged about it on September 4. He noted the obviousness of the correction, especially that the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement has been the focal point of pop culture and sports news since their engagement was announced in an Instagram post on August 26.

"Hah! That’s right, not just dating anymore! And how could everyone forget that detail?? It’s practically all anyone’s been talking about — including Trav and his family!" he wrote.

Travis Kelce laughed with the room and built on Patrick Mahomes’ comment, joking,

“There we go. Exactly. I got one more ring from it. Well, two if we’re counting the first Super Bowl.”

He was referring to his three Super Bowl championship rings with the Chiefs.

The tight end then responded more thoughtfully to the reporter's initial question by reflecting on how his life had changed.

“I would say, ever since I’ve been dating Taylor, life has been fun, you know. It’s been exciting. Obviously, a lot more eyes and I accept that, but it’s just… I’m living life. Living on a high, I guess,” he commented.

Mahomes lent his support by telling his teammate, "Dude, it’s a dream."

Patrick Mahomes recalls initial skepticism over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

This isn’t the first time that Patrick Mahomes has opened up publicly about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Initially, Mahomes was skeptical of the relationship, and he admitted that he needed to see it to believe it. In the ESPN docuseries The Kingdom, the quarterback said that when Kelce first mentioned to him that he was dating Swift, he was skeptical.

“It was one of those where I gotta see it until I believe it,” he stated.

His uncertainty quickly vanished, however, when Taylor Swift first attended Arrowhead Stadium in September of 2023. Mahomes stated that the "buzz" was noticeable in the stadium as audience members gravitated towards Swift. He said it was distracting at first and they had "business to handle," but the visible support from Swift confirmed the relationship's authenticity for him and the wider public.

The moment at the press conference highlights Taylor Swift's transition within the world of the Chiefs, with teammates such as Patrick Mahomes not just accepting, but openly appreciating their teammate's joy. As the season kicks off, the team appears to be enjoying the extra attention that comes with having the biggest star in music as an official member of their franchise family.

