Harry Styles launches new adult s*x toys under Pleasing brand — Perez Hilton says he "would try one"

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Harry Styles' latest venture—a new adult toy under his lifestyle brand, Pleasing. In a video posted to his YouTube channel on July 25, 2025, Hilton shared his candid reaction to the launch of the Pleasing &quot;Double-Sided Vibrator.&quot;&quot;I would try one. I don’t have any of those things,&quot; he remarked.In the video above, Perez Hilton explained that Styles' brand Pleasing was originally a lifestyle brand that focused on cosmetics and apparel.&quot;Previously, he’s sold, you know, like t-shirts and stuff. I think… (and now) he sells much more than that… He sells fragrance, lip balm, lip tint, apparel,&quot; Hilton said.He then revealed how Styles' brand had just launched &quot;lube and a vibrator&quot;. Referring to details from Styles' website, Hilton noted that the Pleasing &quot;Double-Sided Vibrator&quot; was priced at &quot;$68&quot; and designed for both &quot;internal and external pleasure.&quot;&quot;So, both sides vibrate… so yes, men can use this side… I mean, some dudes might try to put that side in… It’s gender-neutral,&quot; he added.However, as he continued reading the product's user manual on the website, the podcaster discovered that his previous speculation was wrong. Although the handle of the personal massager could be used for internal stimulation, the lack of a flared base meant it wasn't intended for &quot;a*al penetration&quot;. This led him to reconsider his earlier remarks.&quot;It’s not for men… I mean, maybe it is, but just not internally,&quot; he remarked.He further cited that, according to the Pleasing website, the product was currently only available for shipping within the U.S. and the U.K., though expansion plans were reportedly underway.Harry Styles’ Pleasing expands into s*xual wellness with “Pleasing Yourself” collectionHarry Styles (Image via Getty Images)Harry Styles took a bold step with his lifestyle brand Pleasing, officially entering the s*xual wellness space with the launch of a new line titled &quot;Pleasing Yourself.&quot;As reported by Billboard on July 24, 2025, the pop icon introduced a series of intimate products guided by the ethos of a &quot;radical pursuit of that which feels good.&quot; The collection featured a double-sided vibrator and a premium silicone-based lubricant.As per Harry Styles' website, the &quot;double-sided vibrator&quot; was developed in collaboration with s*x educator and author Zoë Ligon to &quot;delight a kaleidoscope of bodies, desires, and curiosities.&quot; The website also noted that Ligon's expertise shaped every detail of the product, making it both &quot;intuitively functional&quot; and &quot;aesthetically distinct.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an article from Dazed Magazine, also dated July 24, Harry Lambert, the creative director of Pleasing, provided further insight into the launch. He explained that self-pleasure and personal joy had always been central to the brand's values, making the move into s*xual wellness a natural and authentic evolution.&quot;The idea of Pleasing Yourself is at the heart of the Pleasing brand and a part of our ethos from the very beginning… This next step felt like such a natural progression, especially as something our community has been asking for from the get-go. It’s something we’re proud to embrace and speak about openly,&quot; Lambert said.The Dazed article also highlighted Pleasing's partnership with the Planned Parenthood Federation of America for the launch.The collaboration went beyond product offerings and included co-created educational content, s*x-ed videos, and limited-edition &quot;I'm for Planned Parenthood&quot; c*ndoms.Lambert further noted that the launch of &quot;Pleasing Yourself&quot; marked just the beginning of a broader focus on wellness, pleasure, and care, elements that played a &quot;big role&quot; in Styles' personal life.Additionally, the &quot;Pleasing Yourself&quot; collection was released nearly four years after Styles first introduced Pleasing in 2021. In an interview published by Dazed on November 15, 2021, Styles introduced the brand as a passion project rooted in beauty and self-expression:&quot;It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for… Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish,&quot; Harry Styles said at the time.He also shared the emotional heart of his brand philosophy.&quot;I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones… I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people,&quot; Harry Styles explained.Harry Styles released his third studio album, Harry's House, on May 20, 2022. Following the conclusion of his widely successful Love On Tour in 2023, he has since taken a break from touring and public appearances.