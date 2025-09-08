"You are so dumb": Megyn Kelly explains why 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 is allegedly "fake"

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly has criticized the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, claiming the second season of With Love, Meghan, which was released last week, was just a repackaging of previously unused material, rather than a true renewal.
During a September 6 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, she told her guest Link Lauren that the second season announcement of With Love, Meghan, was a way to "save face" after the first season received harsh criticism.
"She's out with her big season two of With Love, Meghan, which is really such a fake season two," Kelly said. "She had just shot extra episodes. And in order to save face when season 1 got panned, she said, 'Oh, renewed for a second season.' Well, really, they're just releasing the extra episodes. It's very obvious. You're so dumb. We're not all as dumb as you think we are."
Megyn Kelly’s critique reached beyond production to the show's content and the perceived lack of authenticity. She specifically criticized an Instagram promo for With Love, Meghan, where Markle was seen cooking while wearing expensive jewelry.
“She is cooking and she is wearing thousands of dollars of jewelry to promote her 'we can all relate to each other' video,” Kelly said, claiming the visual image undermined the aspirational, yet relatable premise of the show.
Megyn Kelly critiques With Love, Meghan's content and guests
In addition, Megyn Kelly criticized the guest choices on Meghan Markle's show, specifically model and author Chrissy Teigen. Kelly called both women "bullies" and cited a moment during an episode in which Teigen has her children's birthdays tattooed on her arm but could not read them, and had to ask her husband, John Legend, for the birth dates.
"She's an idiot. Chrissy Teigen is truly an idiot." Kelly said.
The content of the show itself was also a point of contention for Megyn Kelly and Link Lauren. Lauren dismissed the activities like flower arrangements and crafts, while belittling the experience, calling it “like watching a woman in an insane asylum” and said it was like The Truman Show, where everybody except Meghan is “in on the joke.”
He stated that With Love, Meghan has not been successful, causing Meghan Markle to be abandoned by A-list friends and associates, or "career people" who had to distance themselves from Meghan and her "failing" projects.
Megyn Kelly then mocked projects, like her flower sprinkles, "recycled pabulum," and concluded that the Duchess of Sussex was "desperate" and always chasing others' trends, especially the British Royal Family.
The new season continues to generate mixed reviews, with some audiences enjoying its upbeat, lifestyle-focused content. With Love, Meghan is available to stream on Netflix.