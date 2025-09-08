"You are so dumb": Megyn Kelly explains why 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 is allegedly "fake"

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly has criticized the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, claiming the second season of With Love, Meghan, which was released last week, was just a repackaging of previously unused material, rather than a true renewal.

Ad

During a September 6 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, she told her guest Link Lauren that the second season announcement of With Love, Meghan, was a way to "save face" after the first season received harsh criticism.

"She's out with her big season two of With Love, Meghan, which is really such a fake season two," Kelly said. "She had just shot extra episodes. And in order to save face when season 1 got panned, she said, 'Oh, renewed for a second season.' Well, really, they're just releasing the extra episodes. It's very obvious. You're so dumb. We're not all as dumb as you think we are."

Ad

Trending

Megyn Kelly’s critique reached beyond production to the show's content and the perceived lack of authenticity. She specifically criticized an Instagram promo for With Love, Meghan, where Markle was seen cooking while wearing expensive jewelry.

“She is cooking and she is wearing thousands of dollars of jewelry to promote her 'we can all relate to each other' video,” Kelly said, claiming the visual image undermined the aspirational, yet relatable premise of the show.

Ad

Megyn Kelly critiques With Love, Meghan's content and guests

In addition, Megyn Kelly criticized the guest choices on Meghan Markle's show, specifically model and author Chrissy Teigen. Kelly called both women "bullies" and cited a moment during an episode in which Teigen has her children's birthdays tattooed on her arm but could not read them, and had to ask her husband, John Legend, for the birth dates.

Ad

"She's an idiot. Chrissy Teigen is truly an idiot." Kelly said.

The content of the show itself was also a point of contention for Megyn Kelly and Link Lauren. Lauren dismissed the activities like flower arrangements and crafts, while belittling the experience, calling it “like watching a woman in an insane asylum” and said it was like The Truman Show, where everybody except Meghan is “in on the joke.”

Ad

Ad

He stated that With Love, Meghan has not been successful, causing Meghan Markle to be abandoned by A-list friends and associates, or "career people" who had to distance themselves from Meghan and her "failing" projects.

Megyn Kelly then mocked projects, like her flower sprinkles, "recycled pabulum," and concluded that the Duchess of Sussex was "desperate" and always chasing others' trends, especially the British Royal Family.

The new season continues to generate mixed reviews, with some audiences enjoying its upbeat, lifestyle-focused content. With Love, Meghan is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More