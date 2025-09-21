The Summer I Turned Pretty is an American coming-of-age romantic drama series created by Jenny Han for Amazon Prime Video, based on her novel trilogy. It stars Lola Tung as Belly Conklin, caught in a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.

The show follows Belly as she returns to Cousins Beach for the summer, expecting this year to be different. She faces new emotions, changing relationships, and the challenges of growing up, all within the world of family, friends, and first love.

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty features a soundtrack that captures the highs and lows of Belly’s final summer. From ballads to upbeat songs, the music sets the tone for love and growth.

Fans can expect tracks like Taylor Swift’s You’re Losing Me and Joji’s SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK, which highlight some of the season’s emotional moments.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: 10 best songs from the show’s soundtrack

1) You’re Losing Me by Taylor Swift

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In episode 1 (Last Season), Taylor Swift’s You’re Losing Me plays during one of the show’s key early moments and shows Belly Conklin’s heartbreak as she reflects on everything that has changed since last summer.

The track comes in when relationships feel uncertain, showing her lingering feelings and the challenge of moving forward. Swift’s music has always been tied to Belly’s journey, and this choice set the tone for a season shaped by love and conflict.

The song, from Swift’s 2023 Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), is a ballad about a relationship slipping away.

2) Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

In episode 2 (Last Christmas), Sufjan Stevens’ Mystery of Love is featured during a winter flashback, playing over Belly’s memories of her time with Conrad Fisher.

The placement of the song shows the difference between the closeness they once shared and the distance in their current relationship. Its melody flows through the scene as a reminder of what has passed, making it a central musical moment in the episode.

The song, from the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name, features simple instrumentation and lyrics about fleeting love.

3) Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In episode 3 (Last Supper), Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather plays during a moment that brings Belly Conklin and Jeremiah Fisher closer, showing the fragile hope of a new beginning.

The song sets the tone for a scene filled with unspoken feelings, showing the shift in Belly’s emotions as she starts to see what could lie ahead. The song mixes the tension of the group dinner with a softer, more personal layer between the two characters.

The track, from Eilish’s 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, is about wanting to stay with someone for life. Its simple lyrics and gentle delivery match Belly’s emotions and the excitement and uncertainty of opening her heart.

4) Landslide by Fleetwood Mac

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In episode 4 (Last Stand), Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide plays during a reflective scene where Belly is caught between holding onto the past and accepting change.

The song comes in as the characters face decisions that could reshape their relationships, and its presence underlines the weight of those turning points.

Originally released in 1975 on the album Fleetwood Mac, Landslide has long been associated with themes of growing up and letting go.

5) Cherry by Harry Styles

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

In episode 5 (Last Dance), Harry Styles’ Cherry plays during a quieter sequence that lingers on Belly’s unresolved feelings. The song drifts in as emotions between the characters reach a complicated point, capturing the sense of intimacy and distance that often comes with first love.

From Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line, Cherry captures heartbreak and lingering memories. Its stripped-down production and lyrics fit Belly’s moment of longing and connect with her journey.

6) Every Summertime by NIKI

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In episode 6 (Last Name), Every Summertime plays during a stretch that contrasts the emotions of the season. The track comes in as the characters share moments of joy, reminding Belly of the summers that shaped her connections at Cousins Beach.

Released in 2021, Every Summertime became widely known after its inclusion in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The song celebrates simple moments of love and comfort, carried by NIKI’s vocals and catchy groove.

7) we can’t be friends (wait for your love) by Ariana Grande

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In episode 7 (Last Hurrah), we can’t be friends (wait for your love) by Ariana grande plays during a scene where Belly feels the push and pull of her choices, especially in her relationships.

The timing of the track shows the tension between wanting to hold on and knowing when to step back, giving the moment a sense of frustration. Its placement marks the crossroads that define this stage of the season.

From Grande’s 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, the song is a pop ballad about the impossibility of staying close when feelings are unresolved.

8) Everywhere, Everything by Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@kahanhq)

In episode 11 (At Last) of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Everywhere, Everything by Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams plays during a moment between Steven Conklin and Taylor Jewel as they look ahead to their future together in San Francisco.

Originally released in 2022, the song blends Kahan’s folk-pop sound with Abrams’ vocals, creating a reflection on love and connection. By featuring this song in the finale, the show ties their romance to themes of nostalgia and moving forward.

9) Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand

A still from The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

In episode 9 (Last Call), Franz Ferdinand’s Take Me Out plays during a scene where the characters are letting loose and enjoying one of their last nights together at Cousins Beach.

The track comes in as the energy ramps up, capturing the excitement as well as tension of the moment. Its upbeat tempo and driving guitar riffs match the sense of freedom and youthful recklessness that defines this part of the season.

Originally released in 2004, Take Me Out is one of Franz Ferdinand’s iconic indie rock tracks.

10) SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK by Joji

In episode 11, SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK by Joji plays during the season finale (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

In episode 11 (At Last) of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK by Joji plays during the season finale as Belly faces the emotional consequences of the summer and reflects on her relationships.

The track plays during a moment that shows Belly’s confusion and uncertainty about what comes next.

Released in 2018, SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK is an R&B-pop track about heartbreak. Joji’s vocals and slow production suit Belly’s mood, showing sadness and hope, and the song leaves a lasting impression on the season’s finale.

Interested viewers can watch three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video.

