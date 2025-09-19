7 Easter eggs and references you probably missed in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ finale

Fans who have been following Belly's journey from season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty were ecstatic to see their beloved heroine finally get her happily-ever-after on September 17, 2025. Adapted from a popular trilogy by Jenny Han, the coming-of-age drama won over viewers with its heartfelt narrative. The final season particularly kept fans on edge with its unpredictable twists and turns.

Ad

Even though Lola Tung's Belly struggled in matters of the heart season after season, she was finally able to make up her mind in the thrilling finale, wherein she chose to chase after happiness. The finale was welcomed by die-hard fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty, who had been rooting for Belly and Christopher Briney's Conrad to find their way back to each other.

The finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty was packed with surprising revelations, and so it is possible that viewers missed out on the Easter eggs and references mentioned in this list that the creators added to the episode.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and contains spoilers.

7 Easter eggs and references that made the season three finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty even more special

1) Conrad's birthday gift signals growth and conviction

Conrad eventually embraced the fact that Belly was the one for him (Image via Prime Video)

In season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Briney's Conrad bought an infinite necklace for Belly's sixteenth birthday. But he couldn't bring himself to gift it to her because he felt that it was too personal. Also, he didn't want to lead her on when he wasn't sure of his feelings towards her. Viewers of The Summer I Turned Pretty understood that this behaviour hinted at Conrad's emotional immaturity.

Ad

However, in the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Conrad comes across as someone who knows what he wants. He is no longer scared of confessing his feelings to Belly and even gives her a heartfelt gift. The little jar of sand from Cousins Beach isn't an extravagant present, but it signifies that Conrad cares for Belly and wants her to have a meaningful memento that reminds her of home.

Ad

2) Belly finally got her birthday wish

Belly's birthday wish comes true in the finale (Image via Prime Video)

For as long as The Summer I Turned Pretty fans can remember, Belly has pined for Conrad. In season one, she wanted Conrad to see her as more than her best friend's younger sister, but it was easier said than done. Even when she managed to make him see her as a woman, building a relationship wasn't easy, especially when he chose to be cold and emotionally distant.

Ad

Irrespective of their on-again, off-again dynamics, Belly made it very clear in The Summer I Turned Pretty that she had wished for Conrad every single birthday. The fact that the object of her desires was present right in front of her in the season three finale is a memory that will forever be etched in the minds of fans, as it surely is in Belly's.

3) Conrad remembers every little thing

The fact that Conrad remembered what she had said earlier makes it evident that he has always been paying attention (Image via Prime Video)

Even though relationships play a big role in The Summer I Turned Pretty's narrative, the character arcs have also been equally satisfying. Conrad is one of the main characters who has evolved season after season, and it has been endearing to see him deal with his personal issues and become a better version of himself. Conrad also gets more vocal about his feelings for Belly over time.

Ad

In the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, when Conrad is with Belly at her birthday party, a doobie is passed around the guests. When it is Belly's turn, Conrad uses a line about "marijuana messing with white matter". This is rather interesting because Belly had said the exact same line to Conrad back in season one.

When she asks him if he remembers every little thing she has ever said, and he responds in the affirmative, fans couldn't help but feel butterflies in their stomachs.

Ad

4) Belly leans her head out of the car window once again

Belly's bond with Conrad is very different from her attachment to Jeremiah (Image via Prime Video)

One of the iconic moments from The Summer I Turned Pretty season one is when Belly is on the way to Cousins Beach. She is in the car with her brother and mother, and leans her head outside the car window. Her carefree body language signals that she is excited to embrace whatever adventures the summer brings, and also that she feels safe and at home.

Ad

The action feels small and insignificant at first, but viewers should keep in mind that Belly doesn't repeat this action again in The Summer I Turned Pretty, except in the highly anticipated finale.

The fact that Belly never leaned her head out of the car during her relationship with Gavin Casalegno's Jeremiah, but did so when in the car with Conrad, is proof that she feels truly at home with the older Fisher brother.

Ad

5) Jeremiah is evolving at his own pace

Fans were happy to see Jeremiah follow his own path (Image via Prime Video)

As mentioned earlier, character development is a big part of what makes The Summer I Turned Pretty such a treat to watch. Instead of focusing on just the main protagonist, the narrative witnesses growth across the board, which includes Jeremiah. Conrad's younger brother isn't without his faults, but over time, the character is able to carve a path out for himself.

Ad

In season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jeremiah is eager to get his culinary career off the ground. However, it is revealed that Sean Kaufman's Steven and Isabella Briggs' Denise have to move to San Francisco to work on their app. Instead of getting angry about losing his friends, Jeremiah is open to using this alone time to work on himself, which indicates how much he has matured.

6) The redemption dance

Ad

Belly finally got the dance she deserved in the finale (Image via Prime Video)

If there is one scene that fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty won't forget easily is the prom in season two when Belly confronts Conrad about their crumbling relationship. The prom was supposed to be a happy memory for the couple, but they can't even manage to get through one dance together. However, they finally get to have a proper dance in the season three finale.

Ad

After they leave the party, Conrad and Belly stroll across the streets of Paris. Quite by coincidence, they come across a quaint spot with a live musician, and Conrad boldly asks Belly for a dance. This moment is special because it allows Conrad to right the wrong of the past, and also gives them a chance to laugh at their younger, immature selves.

7) Jenny Han's letter

Jenny Han's letter makes it clear that the characters will return (Image via Prime Video)

Watching the season three finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty was bittersweet for a lot of fans because even though they were happy that Belly got the end that she deserved, they were also saying goodbye to all their favorite characters.

Ad

Thankfully, at the end of the finale, author Jenny Han added a heartfelt letter that made them feel like maybe The Summer I Turned Pretty is not completely over. In the letter, she thanks all the fans who have loved and enjoyed the books and the show. She also added a hopeful line, "Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then."

This aligns with the reports that there is a follow-up film in the works, which will certainly be a nice surprise for fans who don't want to say goodbye to The Summer I Turned Pretty just yet.

Ad

Ardent fans who have been following The Summer I Turned Pretty from the very beginning would agree that these clever Easter eggs and references helped make the finale even more memorable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More