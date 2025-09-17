7 best moments from ‘Downton Abbey’

In the post-Edwardian era of the early 1900s, the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey grows and evolves with major global events like World War I, the Spanish influenza outbreak, and the Irish independence movement. Amidst the rise and fall of the British aristocracy lie the lives of the Crawley family, and their regal experience of the world.

Created by Julian Fellowes, this epic period drama is widely celebrated for its nuanced yet juicy storytelling, with stalwarts like Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, and an ensemble cast. It has close to 200 award nominations in its run of 6 seasons, 5 Christmas specials, and 3 movies, sweeping Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Primetime Emmys.

So it's safe to say Downton Abbey has some incredible moments, both funny and tender, capturing the wit and charm of the memorable characters.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers for Downton Abbey ahead.

Violet's enquiry, Lady Sybil's tragic demise, and other best moments in Downton Abbey

1) What is a weekend?

Series 1, episode 2

The Dowager Countess has a question (Image via YouTube/Downton Abbey)

Early in the series, as fans are still getting used to the glamorous life in Downton Abbey, Matthew's common man eyes become a compass. When he moves into the Crawley house with his mother, Isobel, the culture shock is instant. At a dinner with Lady Mary, the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley, Robert Crawley, and others, Matthew mentions starting a new job.

Robert interjects, reminding Matthew that his duty is to run the estate. When Matthew shrugs it off, saying there's plenty of time on the weekends, the Dowager Countess asks, genuinely confused in the silence that follows:

"What is a weekend?"

The question cut through the tense moment with its blank delivery and established just how little the aristocrats knew about the outside world. It highlighted the class difference (only those employed in laborious tasks sectioned the week that way) in a subtle yet funny way.

2) Tom's proposal to Sybil

Series 2, episode 6

Tom waits for Sybil (Image via YouTube/Downton Abbey)

Some of the best moments in Downton Abbey were between Tom and Sybil. Sybil Crawley's rebellious streak broke all shackles of aristocratic society, fitting perfectly with Tom's socialist nature. Sparks flew instantly, but their different social standing kept them apart for a long time. Big world events like World War I played a key role as well.

Their will-they-won't-they romance comes to a head when Tom asks Sybil to run away with him. After a while, Sybil asks if he would wait till the war is over.

"I will wait forever."- Tom

His tender response sums up their love and respect for each other. While it was a passing dialogue, it stuck with fans years later, reminding them of a yearning so perfectly executed.

3) A house of ill repute

Series 6, episode 8

Mrs. Patmore's B&B is in trouble (Image via YouTube/Downton Abbey)

The flowery language of Downton Abbey often leads to hilarious one-liners. One of the best responses is when a sergeant approaches Mrs. Patmore and informs her that her Bed and Breakfast is the hotbed of a scandalous affair, leading to its plummeting reputation. He tells her that it is a "house of ill repute." Mrs. Patmore almost faints and squeakily repeats the line, instantly becoming a hit meme.

While this scene is hilarious, what follows is immediately heartwarming. The Crawleys rally behind Mrs. Patmore in an attempt to save her reputation. They visit her inn to save it from financial ruin. When Cora pushes Mrs. Patmore to the front so she can stand tall and proud for the photo op, fans can't help but feel the sense of community.

4) Mary and Matthew's first meeting

Series 1, episode 2

Mary and Matthew meet (Image via YouTube/Downton Abbey)

This beloved romance got off on the wrong foot, but that made Mary and Matthew's story all the more heartwarming. Dazed with being waited on hand and foot, Matthew snaps at Isobel that the Crawleys might push one of their daughters at him. At this exact moment, Lady Mary Crawley walks in. She invites them to dinner and refuses tea, letting them know that she had heard the comment.

The contrast between her whipsmart remark and Matthew's dumbfoundedness in this scene perfectly sets up their legendary love story. The chemistry is instant, and Mary changes her mind about Matthew after his consistent kindness, respect, and friendship.

It is the prelude to some of the best moments on the show, from the words left unspoken at the train station as Matthew leaves during in World War I, to their snow-filled and magical marriage proposal.

5) Lady Sybil's death

Series 3, episode 5

Sybil dies after childbirth (Image via YouTube/Downton Abbey)

Lady Sybil's screen presence was undeniable for three seasons of Downton Abbey. Her headstrong values and the dauntlessness to go against the grain and marry the family chauffer, Tom, spoke volumes of her character. Fans are thrilled when Sybil and Tom are on the way to parenthood, but the happiness is short-lived.

Complications from childbirth left Sybil in mortal danger, and the scene's powerful essence is captured by actress Jessica Brown-Findlay's pale-faced acting prowess. Her final breaths come in heaves as Tom sobs near her. Not only is it one of the biggest twists on the show, it also marked the end of a sweeping love story. The moment was a reminder of life's fragility.

6) Robert is grateful that Bates saved his life

The Grand Finale

Robert's friendship with Bates is a highlight (Image via YouTube/Downton Abbey)

The friendship between Robert Crawley and John Bates underscored one of the main themes of the show: Fierce loyalty amidst trials and tribulations. They went through class differences throughout the years, but their friendship forged on. In the final movie that brought their story to a close, a moment between Robert and Bates stood out.

Robert told Bates that he often thought about how he saved his life while serving side-by-side. It is a moment of gratitude and a nostalgic hat-tip to everything the two friends had been through, making it a fitting moment in the show's farewell tour. No matter what happens, Robert would not forget Bates' impact in his life.

7) Edith and Robert's father-daughter moment

Series 6, episode 9

Edith and her father share a moment (Image via YouTube/Downton Abbey)

Lady Edith Crawley's love life was nothing short of tumultuous. After being left at the altar in season 3, she finally found her happy ending with Bertie. But amidst the chaos of a wedding, she shares a tender moment with her father, Robert, where he tells her he is proud of her.

This is an emotional moment for the father-daughter duo, because for years, their relationship had been testy. Robert didn't understand Edith, who was in every way the forgotten middle child. But their relationship gradually improves, and Robert goes from being indifferent to her passions to her number one cheerleader. This moment in series 6 cements just how close they had become over the years.

Watch all episodes on Peacock. Catch Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in theaters worldwide.

