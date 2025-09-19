The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is a true crime miniseries that unpacks the wrongful conviction of Amanda Knox in the murder of Meredith Kercher. The show is based on real events and follows Knox's difficult path through the Italian legal system, where she was wrongly accused and given a term.This series debuted on Hulu on August 20, 2025, and has since been releasing new episodes every Wednesday. Episode 7, U Were There, will drop on September 24, 2025. Viewers can stream the episode on Hulu in the United States, while international audiences can watch it on Disney+.Amanda Knox is an American student who studied abroad in Italy. She had a terrible nightmare when she was wrongly accused of killing her friend Meredith Kercher. Now the show is following her story. The drama starts with her fight for freedom and continues with the broken justice system and the media frenzy that followed her case.As the story goes on, viewers learn about the biases and tricks that were used in the trial and the time after it. The story shows how the public's view of people can change their lives and the problems with the justice system.The main character in this show is Amanda Knox, played by Grace Van Patten. Along with Knox, the show looks at the lives of people who were important to her trip, like her family and the main people in the trial.When does The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 7 come out?A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)On September 24, 2025, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 7 will air. Amanda's court case is still going on, and this episode will show new events in her fight to reclaim her story after being wrongfully convicted.Here’s when you can expect the episode to be released across different time zones:Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Wednesday, September 24, 202512:00 AMUSA (Eastern Time)Wednesday, September 24, 20253:00 AMBrazil (BRT)Wednesday, September 24, 20254:00 AMUK (BST)Wednesday, September 24, 20258:00 AMCentral Europe (CET)Wednesday, September 24, 20259:00 AMIndia (IST)Wednesday, September 24, 202512:30 PMSouth Africa (SAST)Wednesday, September 24, 20259:00 AMPhilippines (PHT)Wednesday, September 24, 20253:00 PMAustralia (ACDT)Wednesday, September 24, 20254:30 PMNew Zealand (NZST)Wednesday, September 24, 20256:00 PMHow many episodes are left in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is a limited series with a total of 8 episodes. Episode 6 was released on September 17, 2025, and episode 7 will drop on September 24, 2025. The final episode, episode 8, will air on October 1, 2025.Also read: Is the new TV drama, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, the wrong way to tell Amanda Knox's story? ExplainedA quick recap of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 6A still from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via Hulu)Episode 6, Colpevole, portrays Amanda Knox's emotional and mental journey after being found guilty. Amanda goes into a deep sadness after being found guilty. She feels lost and broken.On the other hand, she slowly gets stronger with the help of her family, the jail chaplain Don Saulo, and other prisoners. The episode shows how she changes from a young, trusting student to a woman who starts to fight back against the unfair things that happen to her.New information comes to light as her appeal case goes on. DNA experts say that some of the most important evidence that was used to convict Amanda was messed up and not treated properly. The prosecution's case is weaker now that they have this new knowledge, and Amanda is more determined than ever to get justice.Her last words are very strong because they are for both herself and Raffaele Sollecito, who was also wrongfully convicted. Last few seconds, Amanda doesn't know what the choice will be. This sets the stage for the most important events in episode 7.Also read: The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Season 1 episode 6 ending explained: How does Amanda find strength before the verdict?Major events to expect from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda and Raffaele’s releaseAmanda and Raffaele are finally set free in episode 7 after being locked up for four years for a crime they didn't do. There is a big change coming up in the series at this time.But getting free isn't as easy as they thought it would be. Even though Amanda is back in society, she is still being watched closely by the media and people who don't trust her because they think she is guilty.Amanda’s struggle with reintegrationAmanda finds herself in a world that feels both familiar and strange when she gets out of jail. She has been greatly affected by the trauma of being wrongfully jailed, and she now has to deal with a society that still looks down on her.Watch this episode to learn more about Amanda's fight to rebuild her life and the emotional toll that living with a false charge can take.The aftermath of public perceptionEven though Amanda was found not guilty, the media still talks badly about her. The episode goes into detail about how complicated public opinion is and what it's like to be constantly watched. Amanda has to not only prove she is innocent, but also take back her identity in a world that sees her as bad.Also read: What is the true story of Amanda Knox shown in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox? Details exploredThe released episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.