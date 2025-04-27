Heads of State: Full list of cast explored 

The upcoming action comedy film titled Heads of State is set to be released exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller, and the screenplay is provided by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query. The film will be available directly on the streaming platform, an ongoing strategy by the company, which skips a traditional theatrical release.

The film is led by John Cena as Will Derringer, the President of the United States, and Idris Elba as Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The official synopsis of the project, as per the official Prime Video website, reads:

"The UK Prime Minister and US President have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world."

As per IMDb, Heads of State is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for sequences of strong violence/action, language, and some smoking. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 53 minutes.

The complete cast of Heads of State explored

1) John Cena as Will Derringer

John Cena celebrates after his victory over Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Image via Getty)

John Cena is set to star as Will Derringer, the president of the United States, in Heads of State. Will is shown to be a president who likes the celebrity lifestyle. He enjoys posing for the camera and has also worked in movies before. Will has a goofy persona and also cannot fight.

John Cena is an American actor who started his career as a professional wrestler for WWE. After rising to fame as a professional wrestler, John appeared in several projects in both movie and TV series segments. His notable work includes Jackpot!, Argyle, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

2) Idris Elba as Sam Clarke

Idris Elba at the Don't Stop Your Future pop-up shop launch at The Truman Brewery on December 12, 2024, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

In Prime Video's Heads of State, Idris Elba plays the role of Sam Clarke, the prime minister of the United Kingdom. In the film, Sam has a serious but cool persona, which is admired by Will, too. Sam happens to be on the same private jet as Sam when they get attacked but luckily survive the crash. He must work together with the president to thwart a bigger conspiracy at play.

Idris Elba is an English actor who rose to prominence playing Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire and DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther. He has also appeared in projects such as The Harder They Fall, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Extraction 2, and Beast.

3) Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Noel Bisset

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play the role of an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, in the film Heads of State. She is tasked with the mission to save the prime minister of the United Kingdom. The film is set to involve a lot of action-packed sequences featuring her character, Noel.

She is an Indian-born actress who has appeared in prominent projects for both Hollywood and Bollywood. Her notable work includes Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, Quantico, and Citadel.

4) Jack Quad as a Gun-crazy agent

Jack Quaid attends the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series Race at Circuit of the Americas on March 2, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Image via Getty)

Jack Quaid is set to feature in the upcoming action comedy Heads of State. Details about his character are yet to be disclosed, but based on the trailer, his character is a gun-fanatic agent who assists Sam and Will in fighting back the enemies.

Jack Quaid is an American actor who rose to prominence for his role as Hugh Campbell in the TV series The Boys. He also appeared in films such as Oppenheimer, Novocaine, and Logan Lucky.

Other cast and crew members for the film

Priyanka Chopra as Noel Bisset in Heads of State. (Image via youtube.com)

Heads of State is directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query. The film is produced by The Safran Company in partnership with Big Indie Pictures. Ben Davies is the credited cinematographer, and the music for the film is scored by Steven Price. The film was shot in London, Liverpool, Trieste, and Belgrade.

Other notable cast members included in the project are Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles, and Richard Coyle. It also features Clare Foster, Katrina Durden, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov in undisclosed roles.

What is the film all about?

The trailer for Heads of State was released on April 23, 2025, and is available for viewers on the official Prime Video YouTube Channel. The trailer begins with Will Derringer and Sam Clarke greeting each other and sharing a humor-filled moment. While in a discussion on the private jet, they are attacked by drones that destroy their jet. However, they both survive.

The trailer also introduces the viewers to Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent, who is tasked with the mission to get them to the safest place on the continent. The trailer then showcases a bunch of action sequences featuring the duo, Will and Sam, as they fight to squash the conspiracy to destroy the world.

The trailer phases out with a high-octane car chase sequence featuring the two world leaders and eventually with a clip of Will comically trying to avoid a missile.

The action comedy Heads of State will be released exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

