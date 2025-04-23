How Buitrago del Lozoya’s historic charm played a key part in Hallmark’s Journey to you

Journey to You is a romantic drama film directed by Terry Ingram from a screenplay by John Eliot Jordan and Carlie Mantilla-Jordan. It was released on the Hallmark Channel on April 19, 2025.

Ad

The film follows Monica, a dedicated doctor who goes backpacking in Spain after missing out on a promotion. She joins a family on the Camino de Santiago walk and ends up finding peace and love.

It was mainly filmed in the scenic town of Buitrago Del Lozoya, Spain, which adds to the emotional story. Erin Cahill stars as Monica, and Erik Valdez plays Luis. The supporting cast includes Isabelle Bres, Solal Bellaiche, Pep Tosar, and Yvette Filanc.

Ad

Trending

Journey to You was filmed in Buitrago Del Lozoya,

Spain

Ad

The story revolves around the Camino de Santiago

As mentioned above, Journey to You was shot in Spain, showing the richness of the country's culture, cuisine, and architecture. Throughout the characters' walk on the Camino de Santiago, the viewers can see the stunning beauty of the Spanish countryside and natural landscapes.

Camino de Santiago is not a place but a religious path that pilgrims take to reach the Church of Santiago de Compostela in the northwest region of the country. The place is known for its transformative experience that often changes the outlook of the pilgrims. However, the makers did not actually shoot on the route but filmed in the nearby town of Buitrago Del Lozoya, which matches the landscape of the route.

Ad

Buitrago Del Lozoya's beauty played an important part in Journey to You

Ad

Buitrago Del Lozoya is a historic small town in Spain, known for its almost a thousand-year-old architecture and historic stone walls. The town gets enriched and beautified by the Loyoza River that flows around it. It can be seen in the film during multiple shots as the characters spend a lot of time walking around it.

Monica forms a bond with Luis and his family during the walk, while exploring a small town along the way. However, all those scenes were shot in Buitrago Del Lozoya and featured different parts of the town.

Ad

Talking about filming in these locations, Erin Cahill told Southern Living in an interview published on April 18, 2025, that it was one of those experiences that she will never forget. She also expressed her gratitude for being able to visit such beautiful and holy places. She said:

"It was incredible to be there. And it really did connect me to source in a deeper way, which I think is something that I am constantly looking for. Constantly wanting to be more connected to the Divine.

Ad

It continues:

"So it was such a gift in that way to be able to go there and be in this deepness, this wildly historic place. To connect like that is such a life gift. I cried most days on this movie just out of gratitude."

What is Journey to You about?

Ad

Journey to You is about Monica finding herself after losing the big promotion she was working extremely hard for. The story takes her to a quiet, serene, and holy place, where she doesn't just connect with other people, but also herself. Here's the official synopsis by Hallmark Channel:

"After missing out on a promotion, Monica reluctantly walks the Camino de Santiago at the urging of her mother. She's surprised when along the way she finds inner peace and an unexpected romance. Starring Erin Cahill and Erik Valdez."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Journey to You and other films and TV shows on Hallmark Channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE