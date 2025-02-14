How to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy? Streaming details and more

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the final chapter in the Bridget Jones franchise, is now available for streaming. Released on February 13, 2025, this movie marks the end of the franchise, with Renée Zellweger reprising her role as the iconic Bridget Jones.

Since the movie is exclusively available on Peacock, fans eager to see how Bridget's story ends turn to this streaming platform as their first choice. Along with Zellweger, the film features Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and new talent like Leo Woodall.

The story follows Bridget as she navigates life after the death of her husband, Mark Darcy, raising two children as a widow. Her search for love and fresh starts brings her across a younger man, Roxster, played by Leo Woodall.

As Bridget adjusts to life as a single mother in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, her friends and relatives push her back into the dating scene. Enter Roxster, who brings excitement to her life.

However, not everyone supports Bridget's romantic decisions. As she embraces this new chapter, her love life turns into a whirl of difficulties, particularly given criticism from her children's school community.

Where to stream Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy?

Peacock is the exclusive streaming platform for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, making it the go-to destination for fans eager to watch this romantic comedy. To stream the movie, you must be a Peacock subscriber, and the service offers different membership levels.

If you already have a Peacock account, simply log in, search for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, and start streaming, no waiting is required to join Bridget's last adventure since the movie is now out.

Pricing and subscription options for Peacock

Peacock offers several pricing options. The Standard Premium plan costs $8/month or $80/year and includes ads. For an ad-free experience, individuals can upgrade to Premium Plus for $14/month or $140/year to avoid ads. This plan also allows users to download content for offline viewing. Both plans include access to movies and live sports.

For those outside the United States, a VPN service provides a way to stream the movie from anywhere in the world. Change your location here. There are plenty of quality VPN options, including ExpressVPN, which will let you access Peacock material overseas.

All about Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel and serves as the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series. Directed by Michael Morris, the movie sees Renée Zellweger reprise her role as Bridget Jones, now a widow and single mother raising two young children.

The film follows Bridget as she navigates grief and embarks on a complicated journey back into the dating world.

Leo Woodall plays Roxster, a 29-year-old eager to win Bridget over. However, as she rebuilds her love life, other parents at her children's school judge her, and she struggles with her future. Bridget's struggles to balance motherhood, career, and love will resonate with series fans.

Production and direction of the movie

Michael Morris directed the movie, while Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, and Abi Morgan wrote the script. The film was produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Jo Wallett under Working Title Films.

The international distribution of the movie falls to Universal Pictures. Beginning in May 2024, principal photography finished in August 2024 at the Sky Studios Elstree in London.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and similar projects as the year progresses.

