Cleaner (2025) is the newest action thriller from Martin Campbell. The film received its theatrical release on February 21, 2025, and follows the story of Joey Locke, a highly trained ex-soldier turned window cleaner.

This new British action thriller is inspired by action flicks such as Die Hard and shares a similar storytelling style. It tells the story of Locke, who gets trapped in a high-rise building with 300 hostages inside and uses her wits and training to free them and herself in a high-stakes situation.

The film is fast-paced and action-packed and has a total runtime of 97 minutes. The official synopsis of the film on Amazon's Prime Video reads:

At a high-profile corporate gala, a heavily-armed group of terrorists take control of 300 hostages. Unbeknownst to them, a lone window cleaner witnesses the crime-in-progress, and, as it turns out, she's a ex-soldier, skilled in hand-to-hand combat and firearms.

The film had a limited theatrical release in February and was running in theaters including Regal, Cinemark, and AMC Theaters. The film is available to view digitally from the comfort of your home across Amazon Prime.

Cleaner (2025) - Digital release date and streaming options

Following the theatrical release, there was very limited information about the streaming options for Cleaner. However, for viewers in the United States and Canada, the film is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video for $19.98.

In the United Kingdom, the film will digitally be released on Sky Cinema and NOW in Spring 2025, although an official date has not been announced. Given the existing deal between Sky and HBO, it is also possible that the film may later be available on HBO Max in the US, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Plot overview

As mentioned earlier, Cleaner follows the story of Joey Locke, who makes a living as a window cleaner after being dishonorably discharged from the army. Things take a turn when she finds herself stranded on the 50th floor of a skyscraper, in the middle of a hostage situation.

The entire action-packed sequence takes place around London's One Canada Square when a group of activists hijack the gala of an energy company and hold 300 hostages. One of them threatens to blow up the building unless his demands are met.

It is then up to Joey to save the hostages, including her brother, single-handedly. She maneuvers herself around the building using her window cleaning equipment. The movie follows a fast-paced narrative, showing how Joey uses her wits, training, and limited tools to confront the activists while trying to diffuse this situation.

Cast and crew

Daisy Ridley in a still from the movie (image via YouTube/ Sky Cinema)

The cast of the film includes:

Daisy Ridley as Joey Locke

Clive Owen as Marcus

Taz Skylar as Noah

Flavia Watson as Zee

Ray Fearon as DI Kahn

Ruth Gemmell as DS Hume

Howard Charles as Captain Royce

Rufus Jones as Geoffrey Milton

Richard Hope as Alistair Lawson

Lee Boardman as Gerald Milton

Celine Arden as Kate

This thriller is directed by Martin Campbell, with a script by Matthew Orton, Simon Uttley, and Paul Andrew Williams. It is produced by Qwerty Films and distributed by Sky Cinema and Quiver Distribution.

