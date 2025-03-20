Minecraft Experience will soon be arriving in London. It is an IRL (in real life) immersive experience where fans of the game can enter a custom-made area that looks quite similar to the game's world. There, they can manually mine, craft, and fight hostile creatures with friends and family.

It is a highly interactive experience that lets players step into the world of Minecraft. As of now, Mojang has only created a storyline called 'Villager Rescue' for the experience.

As Mojang will soon be launching interactive space in London, here is everything to know about its location, dates, cape, and more.

All major details for the Minecraft Experience in London

When will Minecraft Experience launch in London

According to the event's official website and X account, the Minecraft Experience London will launch on April 4, 2025. Interestingly, this is the day A Minecraft Movie is set to release in theaters.

The 45-minute experience (roughly) opens at around 9 am BST and groups can enter the experience every 15 minutes. The experience closes for the day at 8 pm BST.

The ticket sale for the Minecraft Experience began several days ago, on February 14, 2025. Mojang also allowed fans to join a special waitlist that gave early access to tickets before February 14.

As of now, thousands of tickets have been sold and slots continue to fill as the launch day draws near.

Where will the Minecraft Experience will take place in London

Minecraft Experience will be taking place in Maritime St. in London (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Google Maps)

The Minecraft Experience will take place in Corner Corner, Canada Water. Maritime Street, London, SE16 7LL.

It is recommended that players arrive a few minutes early so that they have time to find the exact location and check into the space.

How much does Minecraft Experience London cost?

Minecraft Experience will cost fans anywhere between £22 to £27. (Image via FeverUp)

A single adult ticket (16+) for the Minecraft Experience London will cost around £27, while a 3 to 15-year-old child ticket will cost around £22.

There are family bundles worth £92, with which you can book four tickets, two for adults and two for children.

Apart from that, there is also an obsidian package for £56 that offers an exclusive poster, lanyard and card, pin, digital photo pass, and a special pen.

The Minecraft Experience London's tickets can be booked on FeverUp.

Which cape will fans get for attending the Minecraft Experience

Players will get a special cape for attending Minecraft Experience London (Image via X/@overeinn)

Apart from offering a brilliant immersive experience, Mojang will give players an exclusive cape. This cape will be given to everyone who attends the Minecraft Experience once.

Since the interactive experience is essentially a story called 'Villager Rescue', the cape that players receive has a half-villager and half-zombified villager face.

This is an extremely rare cape, as not everyone who plays the game will be able to attend the Minecraft Experiences occurring in select cities of the world.

