Minecraft fan paints an Aether portal and calls it 'The disappointment'

Reddit is a place where Minecraft fans find many posts they can relate to. In a post titled The Disappointment oil painting by me, on the game's subreddit, u/Senior-Swordfish1361 recently shared an interesting artwork of water flowing away from an Aether portal.

The Aether is a hot topic among Minecraft players, with many believing it's possible to build a portal to it. This dimension originated from a mod called The Aether. It gained so much popularity that many thought it was part of the actual game. Several players attempted to create a portal to it, but it didn't work.

u/NanoblackReaper commented that the image spoke a thousand words. In response, M_krabs joked that a thousand tears had been shed.

u/Plane_Session2006 further remarked that a million lives had been ruined, while another user stated that a billion must mine. The pattern continued, reaching a trillion and beyond.

Redditors often have fun with their comments (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Senior-Swordfish1361)

u/Hatter-Madigan reminisced about how much fun the Aether was and wondered what would have happened if Mojang, like Valve, had officially adopted it as an expansion.

u/Mr-Gepetto responded, saying the mod was still available for modern versions and that they used it in most of their mod lists. u/Hatter-Madigan expressed delight at hearing this news.

Fans enjoy The Aether mod (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Senior-Swordfish1361)

About Minecraft The Aether mod

The Aether is one of the most well-known and expansive mods in Minecraft history. It introduced an entirely new dimension known as the Aether, which serves as a sky-based counterpart to the Nether. This mod significantly expands the game with new blocks, creatures, items, and even an accessory system.

Many players believe the Aether aligns with what they wish to see from Mojang. Some speculate that its concept may have been influenced by the abandoned Sky Dimension, which was initially developed by Minecraft’s creator, Notch, before eventually evolving into the End.

While the vanilla game lacks a true heaven-like realm, the Aether mod provides players with a floating, celestial world to explore.

The process of accessing the Aether is similar to traveling to the Minecraft Nether, though the portal frame is built using glowstone instead of obsidian. Activating the portal requires a bucket of water rather than flint and steel.

The Aether is known for its vast floating islands and unique Aercloud formations, which resemble solid clouds. This dimension is home to various new creatures alongside a wide array of unique blocks and materials. Some mobs share similarities with those from the Overworld, but most are entirely distinct.

Due to the mod's popularity, a sequel titled The Aether II: Genesis of the Void has been released, bringing additional features, creatures, and mechanics.

