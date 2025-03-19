Minecraft Aotearoa New Zealand add-on: Everything you need to know

A new Minecraft add-on has been released, and it is inspired by the amazing scenery and rich culture of New Zealand and its inhabitants. This "Aotearoa" add-on serves as a tourist DLC, letting players discover and explore several well-known spots throughout the nation. It has several interesting features and is a fairly good offering.

Developed directly by Mojang, this initiative appears to be part of the company's effort to promote different cultures and environments through interactive experiences in Minecraft. Best of all, it is completely free, so players can enjoy it without any cost concerns.

How to download the Minecraft Aotearoa add-on

It's easy to download add-ons in the Marketplace (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

If you have never downloaded an add-on from Minecraft Marketplace before, just follow these simple steps:

Open Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Navigate to the Marketplace. Search for "Aotearoa". You can either browse the free add-ons section or use the search bar to locate it directly. Download and Install.

Here's a direct link to the add-on's Marketplace page: Minecraft Aotearoa New Zealand add-on

Key features of the Aotearoa add-on

This add-on gives you some good skins (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Before you download the add-on, there are a few things you should know. Unlike standard Minecraft worlds, this add-on is locked in Adventure Mode, meaning you cannot switch to other game modes like Creative or Survival.

The purpose of this restriction is to maintain the integrity of the educational experience and guided exploration. The add-on provides:

A detailed map inspired by real-life New Zealand locations.

Eight new skins.

The opportunity to explore Waitomo Caves, Rotorua, Kāpiti Island, Abel Tasman, Tekapo, and Doubtful Sound in-game.

The opportunity to discover the customs, traditions, and significance of various sites in NZ through engaging activities.

Gameplay of the Aotearoa add-on

Minigames are a highlight of the add-on (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Upon starting the add-on, you spawn in a hub area, where you are introduced to the experience by two NPCs. Your first objective will be to talk to those two. You will receive two important items from the hub:

A camera – This is a core gameplay tool that allows you to take photos of important cultural and environmental landmarks. A "Return to Hub" option – This helps you navigate back to the main hub whenever needed.

A large hut within the hub contains a transportation feature that allows you to travel to the six different regions of the map. Each location includes NPCs inspired by real-life figures who provide insightful information about the area. Once you interact with them, you will receive photography quests that encourage you to capture snapshots of significant objects, landmarks, or cultural elements.

Alongside photography tasks, each location features mini-games that improve the experience. For example, in the Waitomo Caves, you can enjoy side-scrolling sections. Every photo you take also unlocks additional information about the subject. This add-on is a good way to learn about New Zealand’s history and environment.

Aotearoa add-on review

Learning about other cultures is good (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Minecraft Aotearoa add-on allows players to immerse themselves in New Zealand’s culture and geography. It effectively combines learning with fun. Since it is free to download, anyone interested in exploring New Zealand virtually can enjoy this engaging experience. The beautifully designed environments and the inclusion of real-life-inspired NPCs are a nice touch.

The add-on suffers from some minor issues, such as some sections (like boat riding) feeling clunky at times. Regardless, Aotearoa remains an excellent way to discover and appreciate New Zealand through Minecraft.

