Minecraft reveals Marketplace Pass content for March 2025

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass for March 2025 brings a fresh wave of content. Every month, players are offered a vast selection of worlds, skins, and add-ons to improve their experience. Similarly, this month's lineup promises something for everyone, including an interesting new monthly character creator item.

With the subscription model gaining traction, the Minecraft Marketplace Pass continues to deliver good content without the need for individual purchases, making it a valuable addition for casuals and regulars.

Highlights of this month’s Minecraft Marketplace Pass additions

The Craftee companion is now available for Marketplace pass subscribers (Image via Mojang Studios)

This month's collection has something for everyone. If you like skating games, you can try LB Street Skate. This lets you build your own skate parks and perform more than 38 trick shots. It also has over 50,000 skateboard combinations. Moving on, there is World Biomes, which leaves you stranded in a huge ocean, forcing you to find a way to survive.

However, the biggest addition to the Marketplace is the Craftee Companion. Based on the YouTuber Craftee, this add-on companion has more than 200 voiced prompts from the creator, alongside new quests and other items. In addition to this, there is also a Craftee world in the Marketplace Pass.

While these are the highlighted inclusions, you'll also find a lot more works, along with new skins, mashup packs, and texture packs.

New character creator item

A cool new Minecraft costume has been added (Image via Mojang Studios)

March 2025's Marketplace Pass introduces Creeper-themed character creator items, blending the mob's iconic design with disco flair. This vibrant collection allows players to customize their look with glowing accessories and cosmic aesthetics.

The lineup includes the Galaxy Creeper Head by SandBlock Studios — a shimmering and mostly black helmet that feels straight out of another dimension. Meanwhile, players who prefer a fiery edge can use the Pink Creeper Infernal by Yeggs, which adds a neon twist to the classic mob.

The RGB Creeper Pants by Block Factory, RGB Creeper Gloves by G2Crafted, and Creeper RGB Boots by Block Perfect Studios also form a cool outfit that makes avatars pop in any biome. Tying the whole look together is the Creeper Wings by Mazario Studios.

