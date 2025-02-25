What happened to the Minecraft Biomes + Realism addon? Popular add-on taken down on Bedrock Marketplace

Minecraft Marketplace has become a source of a new controversy — the "Biomes + Realism" add-on has been removed. The issue isn’t just that the add-on was taken down, but that Block Factory, the creators behind it, failed to communicate this properly with their audience. Popular YouTuber Eckosoldier discussed the issue in detail in one of his recent videos.

When people spend money on an add-on, they expect transparency, not vague responses and unpinned Discord messages. Thus, Minecraft should consider managing the quality of add-ons better.

Why was the Minecraft Biomes + Realism add-on removed?

As reported by popular Minecraft Bedrock YouTuber Eckosoldier, the add-on was taken down due to legal reasons — specifically because of an alleged copy of the code from Spark Universe, another content creator on the Minecraft Marketplace. Block Factory claimed that the issue stemmed from a rogue developer who was responsible for the copied content.

This developer has since been fired, but the damage was already done, forcing Microsoft to remove the add-on from the Marketplace. Echo initially assumed that once the stolen content was removed, the add-on would return without issue. But that didn’t happen. The add-on went through multiple removals and re-releases.

Microsoft’s automated system for add-ons was the cause of this confusion. Players noticed that the add-on kept reappearing and disappearing on the Marketplace, making it unclear whether it was officially back or still under review. This inconsistent availability added to the frustration, leaving players wondering what exactly was going on.

Refunds for players

Those who purchased the add-on will likely be refunded, according to YouTuber Eckosoldier, who has been covering the controversy. However, the process of getting a refund from Minecraft Marketplace is often tedious and requires players to go through multiple steps.

Many are frustrated that they have to chase after their money for something they bought in good faith.

Ecko’s take on the situation

One of the biggest criticisms of Block Factory is its lack of clear communication. Instead of making a public statement or announcement, it responded in its Discord server but without pinning the message, making it harder for players to find. This has led many to believe that it was trying to quietly move past the issue rather than addressing it head-on.

Minecraft YouTuber Eckosoldier had initially promoted the add-on in a review and has since addressed the situation. He expressed regret for recommending it without knowing about these issues. While he acknowledges that mistakes happen, he criticized the way Block Factory handled the aftermath.

Instead of properly informing players, it has left many in the dark, causing unnecessary confusion and frustration. He feels the situation could have been handled better.

At this point, it is not recommended to purchase the rebranded version of the add-on, now called "Biomes." With the lack of clarity on whether all the legal issues have been resolved and the poor handling of communication, it’s advised to wait and see if Block Factory properly addresses these concerns.

