Why crying obsidian should receive more features in Minecraft

When you first discover the crying obsidian block in Minecraft, it may appear to be very mysterious. It looks like a unique variant of obsidian with bright purple cracks all around it and purple liquid droplets forming on its surface. Those witnessing the block for the first time may think it has a special use or purpose in the game.

However, crying obsidian blocks are not too useful, although one may argue that they will massively improve if they receive updates in the future. This article explores more on that.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Reasons why Minecraft should add more uses for crying obsidian

Crying obsidian's uses don't do justice to its looks

Crying obsidian is primarily used to craft respawn anchors (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

New players seeing the crying obsidian for the first time will likely be interested in it. The block looks mysterious and mesmerizing, even more so when shaders are used.

However, when they obtain the crying obsidian after several minutes of mining such a strong block, they will be disappointed. Currently, the crying obsidian can only be used in two different ways: crafting respawn anchor and as a note block instrument changer.

Six crying obsidian blocks and three glowstone blocks are required to make a respawn anchor. Though the respawn anchor is a useful block that allows players to respawn in the Nether, it is not commonly used.

On the other hand, placing a crying obsidian block under a note block will turn the latter into a bass drum. However, there are many simpler blocks that can convert a note block into a bass drum.

Apart from that, crying obsidian can be used as a decorative block.

Crying obsidian can have more special uses in the Nether

Crying obsidian can have more uses in the Nether (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Since obsidian has a special connection to the Nether, crying obsidian also has a great connection with Minecraft's hellish realm.

Crying obsidian already has a special use in the Nether – it can be used to craft a respawn anchor that works in the hellish realm. Thus, Mojang Studios could think of another unique feature for crying obsidian that works in the Nether.

For example, since crying obsidian is known as an old and broken obsidian block, it can be used to create a special compass or map. They could show the location of Nether Fortresses and Bastion Remnants considering the obsidian block has been connected with the Nether for a long time.

Apart from that, Mojang could add newer blocks and items that can be crafted using crying obsidian and are more useful than a respawn anchor.

Of course, this is just my personal opinion. Mojang Studios could come up with many such ideas if they plan to make crying obsidian more interesting and useful in Minecraft.

