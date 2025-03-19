How to get Menace cape and Home cape in Minecraft

Mojang recently released two new capes in Minecraft. They're called Home and Menace and released in collaboration with Twitch and TikTok, respectively. Both these capes are released in celebration of the release of A Minecraft Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 4, 2025. Here's a step-by-step guide for getting both Menace and Home cape in Minecraft.

Steps to get the Menace and Home cape in Minecraft

How to get the Home cape in Minecraft

The home cape can be obtained by watching a Minecraft Twitch streamer for three minutes after activating the Twitch drop. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Follow these steps to get the new Home cape in Minecraft:

Head to Twitch and sign in or log in with your account. Click on the profile icon on the website's top-right corner and head to the Drops and Rewards section. Head to the All Campaign tab and look for the Minecraft Movie Home Cape Campaign. Open its details and click on the linked Minecraft text in the description. This will open a variety of Minecraft streams on Twitch. Open and watch any stream for three minutes to earn the reward. Once done, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the redeem button under the Minecraft Movie Home Cape Campaign. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account on the Minecraft website before you redeem. Copy the 25-character-long code and head to the Redemption page. Paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the Home cape. Once done, you can claim the free Home cape in Minecraft Bedrock.

How to get the Menace Cape in Minecraft

Menace cape can be redeemed after watching Minecraft TikTok stream for three minutes. (Image via X/MauriWaka)

Follow these steps to redeem the Menace cape in Minecraft:

Open TikTok on your smartphone and log in or sign into an account. Search "Minecraft" and look for any creator streaming the game live on the platform. Once the live stream starts playing, you''ll have to notice a special TikTok tag that should appear in the top-left corner. This TikTok tag should look like a gray tag with a three-minute-long countdown timer. You might want to wait a few minutes for the tag to appear. If it doesn't appear, that means the creator did not activate Minecraft drops on their stream. If there is a TikTok tag, watch the live stream for three minutes and then click on the tag to copy the code. Once you get the code for the Menace cape, head to the redemption page and redeem the skin accessory. After you redeem it, the cape will appear in your Bedrock Edition dressing room section. It will later be available on Java Edition as well.

