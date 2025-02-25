Bed vs respawn anchor in Minecraft: How different are the two blocks?

In Minecraft, if a player dies, they can respawn in several ways. The most basic way in which they respawn is that the game simply places them in the world spawn, where they first spawned when the world was created. Otherwise, players can also craft respawn blocks like beds and respawn anchors. These blocks can be placed anywhere players want to respawn after they die.

Ad

Though they serve the same base purpose of respawning players near them, these blocks have massive differences. Here are some of the differences between beds and respawn anchors in Minecraft.

Major differences between beds and respawn anchors in Minecraft

Respective operating dimensions

Beds only operate as intended in Overworld, while respawn anchors only work in the Nether (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The first major difference between the two blocks is where they operate as respawn points in Minecraft.

Ad

Trending

The bed is the most basic respawn block that players can craft using three sheep wool and six planks. It is one of the very first functional blocks that players create after entering a new world. And since they enter a new world in the Overworld dimension, the beds only work as intended in this realm. If players take beds and use them in the Nether or the End, they will explode in players' faces.

Ad

On the other hand, a respawn anchor is a block that is made up of other blocks only naturally found in the Nether. The block is crafted using three glowstone blocks and six crying obsidian.

Hence, this block only operates properly in the Nether realm. It allows players to respawn themselves in the Nether itself, rather than respawning in the Overworld near their beds. If a respawn anchor is placed in the Overworld or End and is used by a player, it will explode similarly to the bed.

Ad

Difference in activating each block

Respawn anchors need to be charged while beds simply work infinitely without any fuel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Another major difference between the two blocks is that one requires charging from a block while the other will simply work infinitely.

Ad

When beds are crafted, placed, and used, it becomes a respawn point for a player until it is broken or obstructed. If it is untouched or uncovered, it will remain a valid respawn point forever.

This is not the case with respawn anchors. Though they can also be deactivated if destroyed or obstructed, they also must be charged using glowstone blocks.

Respawn anchors charge in four stages, with each stage requiring players to feed one glowstone block into it. The circular dial on all four sides of the block will indicate the number of charges left. When a player respawns near a respawn anchor, one charge will be depleted from it.

Ad

Feature to sleep and skip the night

Sleeping in beds will skip night, while the respawn point does not change the time of day (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Of course, one of the main differences between the two blocks is that players can sleep on beds and skip nights, while they cannot do so on respawn anchors.

Ad

Skipping the night is one of the best ways to stay out of trouble in Minecraft. Players can completely prevent hostile mobs from spawning on the surface of the Overworld by sleeping. Sleeping does not replenish their health, or reduce their hunger, it only skips the nighttime.

Respawn anchor does not change time or allow players to sleep.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!