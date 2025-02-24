Minecraft regular biomes vs. large biomes: What's the difference? 

Minecraft offers players a host of unique settings and ways in which they can enjoy its endless sandbox world. World types are a feature that allows them to choose the type of setting with which the instance will be created — offering options like superflat, amplified, and large biomes. Large biomes are one of the coolest types that generate overworld worlds at a higher scale than in normal worlds.

Read on to learn how this biome type is different from the regular variant and why it is such a unique style.

How are large biomes different from regular biomes in Minecraft

Large biomes in Minecraft feature expansive climate zones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When you create a world in Minecraft, you are spawned in an instance that features a standard proportion of all biomes, allowing you to enjoy different types as you travel the overworld. However, large biomes take this to a different level, offering massively scaled worlds and unique terrain generation.

Large biomes essentially generate overworld biomes with significantly larger climate zones compared to regular worlds — adding almost 4x expansion over the regular variants. While you can quickly travel from one biome to another in regular worlds, large biomes extend for several hundred blocks — making inter-biome travel a rather realistic thing.

Additionally, large biomes can make it difficult for players to survive if they spawn in an undesirable area like deserts or badlands. They also make it increasingly difficult to locate rare biomes like mushroom fields and lush caves. That said, they are more rewarding when found.

Why you should try large biomes in Minecraft

Large biomes in Minecraft offer more immersive and challenging gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Large biomes are essentially a more realistic version of overworld generation in Minecraft. In regular worlds, you can climb the top of a mountain and see multiple biomes in the vicinity, making it feel like a concise or compact representation of the possibilities of the game.

On the other hand, large biomes are perfect for those who wish to have more realistic gameplay by traveling extensively before crossing from one biome to another. It is great for roleplay servers where players are bound to a single biome type, making survival difficult. Additionally, if you spawn in sparse biomes like deserts of badlands, you're in for a pretty hard ride.

However, large biomes are great for players who are fans of a particular type and wish to immerse themselves in a specific area. It will create biomes that go as far as the eye can (or how far your render distance is set). This world type is also great for those who wish to create biome-based builds like pyramids or jungle temples, lending more realism to the surroundings.

You can create a large biome in Minecraft by heading over to the world tab while creating a new world. Simply change the world type to large biomes from default and enjoy the unique features and challenges offered by this unique variant.

Additionally, if you like tinkering with mods, you can add Waystones or teleporters to simplify travel. They are also great for trying out vehicle or airship mods, giving a much more realistic setting than the superflat worlds.

