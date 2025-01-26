Players are always looking for the best Minecraft airship mods to augment their gameplay by transforming their vanilla movement and taking to the skies. The community offers an array of add-ons that introduce elaborate aircraft and machines that help achieve this goal with ease.

That said, here are the four best Minecraft airship mods to take to the skies and explore your world in a new way.

Note: This list is in no particular order. The mods provided below should be downloaded only at the reader's discretion.

4 best Minecraft airship mods to try in the game

1) Immersive Aircraft [Fabric/Forge]

Immersive Aircraft is one of the most popular aircraft mods in the community (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Conczin)

Immersive Aircraft [Fabric/Forge] by Conczin is one of the most popular Minecraft aircraft mods, with over 15 million downloads. The pack adds a host of rustic aircraft such as biplanes, airships, and gyrodynes. It also adds a quadrocopter, a relatively small craft that can make navigating difficult areas significantly easier and can be powered rather easily.

Additionally, the pack introduces a host of customization options to weaponize your ships and even create a warship by adding weapons load-outs and bomb bays. The numerous crafts and a host of customizations easily make this one of the best Minecraft airship mods to take to the skies and explore the vanilla worlds in a new way.

2) Ghast Aircraft

Transform the screaming ghast mob into an airship with this unique mod (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Erdmen)

If you are a fan of the ghast airship seen in the trailer for A Minecraft movie and want to recreate that in-game, Ghast Aircraft by Erdmen is the perfect choice. This mod transforms the screeching mob into an airship with eight distinct speed and navigation modes. As part of the add-on's features, players are rewarded with a custom achievement once they befriend the ghast airship and acquire it.

The ghast airship can be obtained by rescuing it from dungeons and using it thereafter. The mod also offers players the option to shoot fireballs after accumulating energy. They must hold down the forward button to ensure the mob is powered at all times and continues to fly. The unique perks and exciting transformation of the mob make this one of the best Minecraft airship mods to try.

3) Raw's Aircraft

The wide range of aircraft and accessories easily rank Raw's Aircraft as one of the best Minecraft airship mods (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@rawlxxxviii)

Raw's Aircraft by rawlxxxviii is one of the coolest add-ons on this list, as it introduces a host of realistic aircraft to the vanilla world. It adds a real challenge for flying since it simulates the drag and weight of the crafts, similar to real life. It also adds craft such as the Cessna, Hummingbird, and even an F-MC-24 fighter jet. All of these crafts have unique power and fuel requirements, making it an immersive experience.

Players can use coal, bamboo, and charcoal as fuel and even repaint the aircraft using paint cans. Additionally, the fighter jet can be equipped with High Explosive (HE) bombs for aerial bomb drops and detonation through the delivery bay. The host of crafts and customization options easily ranks Raw's Aircraft as one of the best Minecraft airship mods.

4) Simple Planes

The host of different color options and customizations makes this one of the best Minecraft airship mods (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@przemykomo)

Simple Planes by przemykomo is an immersive pack that adds a host of aircraft and related items to the vanilla world. The mod adds an array of crafts such as small planes, cargo planes, large planes, and even helicopters. It features dynamic customization and allows players to modify the parts of each craft to reinforce the bodies or give them more features.

Additionally, all the crafts can be equipped with items such as rocket boosters, decorative banners, and chests for storage. Apart from these, the add-on can equip parachutes and supply crates with chutes for remote deployment. The host of features and unique upgrades for each craft makes simple planes one of the best Minecraft airship mods to take to the skies in-game.

