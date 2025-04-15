How to watch The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is a fully animated film making its theatrical debut. The story follows Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as they combat mind-controlling aliens. Inspired by 1950s science fiction B-grade films, premiered on March 14, 2025.

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck first appeared on screen in 1935 and 1937, respectively. Now, for the first time, they have their feature-length film. The film will be available for rent and purchase on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other streaming services starting April 15, 2025.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie's official synopsis reads:

"Porky and Daffy, the classic animated odd couple, turn into unlikely heroes when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Against all odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)...that is if they don't drive each other crazy in the process."

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is now available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. The film can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video starting April 15, 2025.

You can buy the film for $24.99, while the rental price is $19.99 and is valid for 48 hours.

The film is also available on other platforms such as Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Movies Anywhere, and Plex.

More about The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie explored

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie begins at a bubblegum factory, where the two uncover a strange and mysterious conspiracy. They learn that aliens aim to take over human minds using a special type of mind-controlling bubblegum and plan to ensnare the entire Earth in a gigantic bubble.

To avert this danger, Daffy and Porky, along with the scientist Petunia Pig, embark on a thrilling and entertaining mission. The movie is a superb blend of 1950s science fiction cinema and classic Looney Tunes comedy.

The movie has the voice casts of several popular voice artists, including:

Eric Bauza as the lead characters Daffy Duck and Porky Pig.

Candi Milo as Petunia Pig.

Peter MacNicol is the voice of the alien conqueror.

Other cast members who give their voices to various characters in the film include:

Fred Tatasciore

Laraine Newman

Wayne Knight

Ruth Clampett

Kimberly Brooks

Carlos Alazraqui

The film is directed by Pete Browngardt in his feature directorial debut. However, while the film was produced by Warner Bros, it was not released by them. Instead, the movie debuted through an independent firm, Ketchup Entertainment.

You can now watch The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie from the comfort of your home. With its digital release, the film is available on multiple platforms for rental and purchase, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Movies Anywhere, and Plex starting April 15 2025.

