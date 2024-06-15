How to watch The Maze Runner movies in order: Chronological watch guide

The first film of this franchise, The Maze Runner, was released in 2014, followed by Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials in 2015. Finally, Maze Runner: The Death Cure was released in 2018. The film series is a dystopian saga with an interconnected narrative.

The Maze Runner franchise is an adaptation of James Dasher's novels. The novel narrates the story of a group of teenagers placed inside mazes with no memories of their prior lives. Their troubles double when they discover a post-apocalyptic world devastated by a terrible virus, as well as the people responsible for their situation.

Directed by Wes Ball, the franchise stars Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Ki Hong Lee, Dexter Darden, and Patricia Clarkson. This adventure, filled with action and suspense, makes the movie interesting.

The Maze Runner film series

The Maze Runner (2014)

Based on James Dashner's 2009 novel, The Maze Runner is a 2014 American dystopian science fiction film directed by Wes Ball in his feature directing debut.

The Maze Runner centers around 16-year-old Thomas, played by Dylan O'Brien, who awakens in an elevator of uncertain origin and finds himself in a cluster of boys in the large area called Glade. It is surrounded by an intricate maze and fearsome biomechanical creatures called Grievers. The Gladers have organized a simple life but never lose sight of their ongoing quest to escape.

The movie follows Thomas on his journey to understand where he is, the mystery of the maze, and his own identity. In his quest to find a way out of the maze, he discovers that it is part of an experiment by an organization called WCKD, which is trying to cure a global epidemic. The Maze Runner has received positive reviews for its direction, acting, and tone, which immediately distinguish this young adult adaptation from nearly all its competitors.

Made within a budget of $34 million, the film grossed nearly $348 million worldwide. The success of the film led to two sequels, The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) and The Death Cure (2018).

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

The Scorch Trials is the sequel to The Maze Runner. Finally out of the maze, Thomas and the Gladers find themselves in the post-apocalyptic, barren world where the Flare virus has devastated the human race, leaving them as zombie-like creatures called Cranks.

They are soon taken to a facility run by Janson, played by Aidan Gillen, where they discover that the WCKD organization has once again lied about their so-called safe haven. They discover WCKD's evil experiments with the help of Aris, played by Jacob Lofland, and they escape into the reclaimed Scorch desert.

Their path passes through ruthless WCKD soldiers and deadly Cranks, challenging the Gladers' unity and dedication. The tests send them to new friends Brenda played by Rosa Salazar and Jorge played by Giancarlo Esposito, who set the group on the right path towards the Right Arm resistance. The story is filled with betrayal, risk, and sacrifice as the group attempts to escape WCKD's clutches.

The Scorch Trials, released in September 2015, received mixed reviews but was praised for its action and performances. It grossed $312 million worldwide. This sequel ramps up the stakes as the Gladers fight to stay alive in a world where freedom remains an illusion.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

The last movie in the series, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, offers a dramatic and poignant conclusion to the dystopian tale. The film follows Thomas and the other Gladers on their quest to free their friend Minho from WCKD.

Despite dangers and betrayals, the gang persists in breaching WCKD's stronghold, the Last City. The film explores themes of commitment, sacrifice, and the fight for independence amid gripping action sequences and poignant moments.

The film centers on Dylan O'Brien's depiction of Thomas, with Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Rosa Salazar among the outstanding ensemble cast. Despite its compelling narrative and performances, it grossed $288 million worldwide, which was less than its predecessors.

The Maze Runner: The Death Cure provides a gripping finale to the franchise, taking viewers on an emotional journey as Thomas and his friends overcome their final challenges.

Viewers can watch all three parts of The Maze Runner on Disney+. Additionally, they have the option to rent or purchase the film series on Prime Video.

