“I’m perfectly fine”- William Shatner gives an update about his health following the medical emergency reports

Canadian actor and Star Trek legend William Shatner clarified his health status once and for all after previous reports that he was rushed to the hospital. Multiple outlets reported that the actor had been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering from a medical emergency on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.However, on his Instagram the following day, September 25, Shatner shared a health update and clarified that it was a case of overindulgence and that he was &quot;perfectly fine.&quot; Alongside a photo of his character from Murdoch Mysteries and a text over top that reads, &quot;rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!,&quot; he further wrote:&quot;I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I'm perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don't trust tabloids of AI!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the Star Trek star didn't clarify if he was hospitalized and is now okay or if he wasn't hospitalized at all in his Instagram post, his representative clarified with Fox News on Thursday that there was no hospitalization that happened. The representative added that they spoke to the actor the previous day, there was no medical emergency, and that the actor was &quot;100% healthy.&quot;William Shatner, at 94, continues to be a force in the acting sceneBest known as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek universe, William Shatner has been an actor for around seven decades, with his name attached to dozens of movies and TV shows since 1951. He was part of the original Star Trek series from 1966 to 1969 and the first seven movies of the franchise.He also starred as the titular character in five seasons of the cop drama T.J. Hooker, Miss Congeniality, as well as The Practice and Boston Legal, which won him two Primetime Emmy trophies. As of 2024, William Shatner has done over 200 movies and TV shows, per his IMDb page, but he's not slowing down. He has a couple of projects in the pipeline.William Shatner at the 2025 Fan Expo Denver (Image via Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)He's starring in an upcoming comedy TV series, The Elevator, which also stars Midnight in Paris and Evil star Kurt Fuller. Big Little Lies actress Gia Carides and Third Watch star Yvonne Jung will also be in it. While there are no further details about the project, production is reportedly completed, per IMDb.William Shatner also has two other acting projects in pre-production. There's another comedy feature, Keeper of the Cup, which will be directed by 90210 star Jason Priestley, who will also star alongside Dan Aykroyd and Yellowjackets' François Arnaud. Marla Sokoloff, who is known for The Fosters and Fuller House, will also direct Shatner in the family drama Family Tree, alongside Tom Bergeron.And while his character as Captain Kirk has been killed off in the franchise, in the film Star Trek: Generations, William Shatner expressed his desire to continue to be part of the franchise, although not like before. During an interview at the 2025 Saturn Awards in February, he told Collider when asked about returning to the franchise:&quot;Well, the science of special effects is progressing to such a degree, and I want to be part of it. So, although I don't want to do it again, being part of this advanced technology is wondrous.&quot;With his &quot;I don't want to do it again&quot; comment, Shatner may welcome having his character, Captain Kirk, return to the Star Trek franchise via CGI, leaving it up to special effects instead of returning to filming.William Shatner recently reprised his role in the 202 series of fan concept videos, 765874 - Unification, visualizing unfilmed imagery from the Star Trek franchise.