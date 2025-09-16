Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3: All Episodes Ranked

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returned for its third season with ten episodes exploring separate genres and storytelling approaches. The series serves as a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series.

Ad

The premise of the story follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise during their five-year mission. The show takes place roughly a few years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds spotlight episodic adventures rather than serialized storytelling. Every episode presents the crew with different challenges and alien encounters. The series features familiar characters like Number One, Spock, and Nyota Uthura.

Ad

Trending

The third season continued the tradition of standalone episodes while developing character connections. The season premiered on Paramount+ and maintained the franchise's themes of exploration. Here are all the episodes ranked from the most underwhelming to the most overwhelming in the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

All episodes ranked in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

10) Four-And-A-Half Vulcans (Episode 8)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This comedy episode puts the crew members and Captain Pike in an unusual situation.. They must transform into Vulcans for a diplomatic task. The change goes wrong as they fail to turn back immediately. Their new Vulcan logic creates chaos in their everyday lives. The episode features guest star Patton Oswalt as an unconventional Vulcan character.

Ad

While Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has given popular comedy episodes before, this one struggles with the core concept. The scientific explanation feels less grounded. The humor sometimes appears to mock Vulcan culture, but the end credits scene provides entertaining moments.

9) New Life And New Civilizations (Episode 10)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The finale attempts to conclude multiple narratives simultaneously. Captain Pike encounters difficult choices regarding his relationship and future with Captain Batel. The episode introduces the antagonist, Vexda, through the possessed character Ensign Gamble.

Ad

An appealing alien planet called Skygowan serves as the primary setting. The episode explores different timeline possibilities for the future of Pike. While Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delivers emotional moments between Batel and Pike, the pacing feels rushed.

Several plot elements compete for attention in a single episode. The Vezda narrative lacks more development time. The finale works better in separate scenes than as a total narrative. A two-part structure might have served the narrative better.

Ad

Too many plot elements compete for attention in a single episode. The Vezda storyline deserved more development time. The finale works better in individual scenes than as a complete narrative.

8) Hegemony, Part II (Episode 1)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The season opener resolves the former season's cliffhanger involving the Gorn threat. The crew and Captain Pike devise a threatening plan to rescue captured crewmates. The episode brings in Martin Quinn as young Montgomery Scott.

Ad

Engineering officer Pelia guides Scotty through a critical technical obstacle. Additionally, Lieutenant Ortegas suffers a significant injury that affects her throughout the season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delivers solid action scenes and character moments. The Gorn narrative reaches a satisfying ending after spanning several episodes. Every crew member contributes carefully to the success of the mission.

7) A space adventure hour (Episode 4)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This holodeck episode pays homage to a classic science fiction adventure show. The narrative opens with a retro-style sequence that parodies Star Trek: The Original Series. Lieutenant La'an Noonien Singh becomes involved in a murder mystery.

Ad

The episode features elaborate set designs and period costumes. Ensign Uhura delivers a compelling speech about appreciation and fandom for science fiction. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds displays its range with this genre experiment.

The cast clearly enjoys performing in separate styles and settings. However, something feels lost from the overall execution. The plot lacks the complication required to sustain audience interest. The episode succeeds more as an innovative exercise than as engaging drama.

Ad

6) "Wedding Bell Blues" (Episode 2)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The cosmic entity Trelane returns from Star Trek: The Original Series to cause mischief. Christine and Spock Chapel find themselves unexpectedly married through Trelane's intervention.

Ad

Dr. Roger Korby arrives as Chape's past lover, creating tension. The episode explores the complexities between the main leads. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds tackles the romantic comedy moments warmly.

Korby proves likable despite being positioned as Spock's competitor. While not exciting, the story still serves solid entertainment value.

5) "What Is Starfleet?" (Episode 7)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds attempts documentary-style filmmaking in this distinctive episode. Lieutenant Ortega's brother has been filming the crew throughout the runtime. The resulting documentary focuses on Starfleet's ethical complexities and military nature.

Ad

Additionally, unusual camera angles and close-up interviews create a raw documentary feel. The episode raises crucial questions about Starfleet's role in galactic politics. However, the ending oversimplifies complicated moral problems.

The setting allows for competent individual character development and moments. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is willing to try strong storytelling approaches. The episode succeeds more in execution than in delivering crucial insights.

4) "Shuttle to Kenfori" (Episode 3)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Dr. M'Benga and Captain Pike undertake an unauthorized mission to planet Kenfori. They come across Klingon forces and zombie-like creatures.

Ad

The episode effectively combines comedy and horror elements. M'Benge and Pike's connection creates compelling character dynamics. The narrative connects to former episodes involving M'Benga's wartime past.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds incorporates genuine scares alongside humorous moments. The horror elements feel accurate for the Trek universe. M'Benga's character receives background information and crucial development. The episode displays how Trek can successfully explore several genres.

3) "Terrarium" (Episode 9)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Lieutenant Ortegas at last receives a spotlight episode after less development in the former seasons. She becomes stranded on a barren moon with a Gorn pilot. Their survival depends on overcoming a lack of trust and teamwork.

Ad

The episode draws inspiration from classic Trek episodes like The Enemy and Arena. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores themes of understanding and prejudice between species. The Gorn character receives more excellent development than in previous appearances.

The episode succeeds as both an adventure story and a character study.

2) "Through the Lens of Time" (Episode 5)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Archaeological research leads to the discovery of an ancient alien prison. Nurse Chapel and Dr. Korby explore a mysterious alien format. The prison includes a dangerous entity called the Vezda that takes over Ensign Gamble.

Ad

The episode accurately blends humor elements with science fiction concepts. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds presents genuinely unsettling situations and imagery. The episode explores temporal causality and interdimensional concepts in interesting ways. Compelling writing combines with effective visual design.

1) "The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail" (Episode 6)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

James T. Kirk takes the main stage when the USS Farragut suffers a critical loss. Kirk must take over command during a challenging situation involving scavenger ships. The enterprise becomes trapped, leaving Kirk with a skeleton crew on the damaged Farragut.

Ad

The episode displays Kirk's progress from uncertain officer to confident leader. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds provides substantial character growth from several crew members. This episode accurately balances character development and Trek philosophy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 displays the series's commitment to experimental narrative while keeping Trek's core values.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More