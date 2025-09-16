Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 ending explained: How did Charles, Mabel, and Oliver walk into an expensive trap?

Only Murders in the Building season 5 continues to keep viewers engaged with its mix of comedy, suspense, and crime-solving. As the critically acclaimed show hits its fifth season, episode 4, titled Dirty Birds, dropped on September 16, 2025.

Ad

This episode of Only Murders in the Building season 5 brings the trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) closer to the truth about the mysterious death of their doorman, Lester, and introduces a new, dangerous level of corporate manipulation.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4. Reader’s discretion is required.

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver find themselves ensnared by the wealthy and powerful billionaires, Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman), Camila White (Renée Zellweger), and Bash Steed (Christoph Waltz).

Ad

Trending

While their investigation into Lester’s death is progressing, they get more than they bargained for when the billionaires force them into a tight corner. The ending of episode 4 sees the trio unwittingly walking into a trap set by these billionaires, who use their power to control the future of the podcast and shut down their investigation for three years.

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver Fall Into a Dangerous Trap in Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

The ending of Episode 4, Dirty Birds, leaves the core trio – Charles, Mabel, and Oliver – facing a devastating realization. After spending much of the episode investigating the complex ties between the billionaires and Lester's mysterious death, the trio is lured into a dangerous trap by Jay Pflug, Bash Steed, and Camila White.

Ad

The podcasters try to get people interested in their study by dropping a teaser about it as the episode goes on. This leads to a dinner with Jay, where the three of them try to talk to him about his severed finger, which has been a hint since the third episode of season 5 of Only.

But things quickly go wrong when Camila and Bash show up without being asked. The night becomes tense as the two groups of characters talk to each other. The three people try to get information, but their worries about Jay's finger are quickly put to rest.

Ad

It is only after they sign a lucrative contract with Wondify that Mabel realizes they’ve been outplayed. The contract not only gives them a significant boost in their podcast career, but it also comes with a devastating stipulation: they are now bound to silence for three years.

This shocking twist not only halts their investigation into Lester’s death but also traps them in the very system they sought to expose.

Ad

What are the Billionaires’ true intentions?

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

Throughout Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4, it becomes increasingly clear that the billionaires, Jay, Camila, and Bash, are not mere suspects in Lester’s death; they are powerful figures manipulating the investigation for their own gain.

Ad

The main scene in which the billionaires get back at Charles, Mabel, and Oliver is the dinner at Oliver's flat. At first, the billionaires seemed like friends, but when they offer the trio a deal they can't refuse, they show how powerful they really are.

At first, the dinner is friendly, but things quickly change when Charles, Mabel, and Oliver are caught in a game of lying. Camila, Bash, and Jay seem friendly, but there is something dark going on underneath. As they talk to the three, they quietly change the subject to benefit themselves.

Ad

It’s during this dinner that the podcasters realize they’ve fallen into a trap, as they are blackmailed into signing a contract with Wondify. This deal ensures that their podcast’s future is controlled by corporate interests, and they are now obligated to remain silent for three years.

But the twists don’t end there. Mabel soon discovers that the severed finger they thought belonged to Jay Pflug is not his after all. This revelation raises more questions about the true identity of the finger’s owner and adds another layer of mystery to the already convoluted case.

Ad

Also read: How many episodes will there be in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Episode count, release schedule, and more

The trap unfolds in the dinner scene

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

One of the most important parts of the show is the dinner scene that takes place in Oliver's apartment. At first glance, the dinner seems like a chance for the three of them to get answers from Jay Pflug, who is the last piece of the puzzle in their research. But as the talk goes on, it becomes clear that the billionaires aren't there to answer questions but to play a much bigger game.

Ad

As Mabel, Charles, and Oliver break off to speak with Camila, Bash, and Jay individually, it becomes apparent that each billionaire has a personal agenda. Jay’s calm demeanor contrasts sharply with the underlying tension in the room.

Mabel, desperate for answers, inadvertently lets slip a crucial detail that reveals their real intentions. What seemed like a chance for open dialogue turns into a veiled threat. After the dinner ends, the trio leaves feeling uneasy but still hopeful about the potential breakthrough they’ve made.

Ad

When they are given a deal with Wondify, a company that says it will help their podcast grow, that hope quickly fades. However, the contract they sign has an unexpected effect: they can't talk about business issues for three years. This means that their investigation is essentially over.

Mabel’s discovery and the Finger Theory

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

One of the most important parts of Only Murders in the Building season 5 is when Mabel realizes that the severed finger doesn't match Jay's bandaged hand. At this point, all three of them thought that the finger belonged to Jay and linked him to the strange events that led to Lester's death.

Ad

But when Mabel realizes that the finger doesn't match Jay's injury, everything goes wrong. This adds to the case and makes people question whether the billionaires had anything to do with the murder.

The three people are shocked by this news, but the question still stands: whose finger was cut off? The puzzle has grown with this new turn of events. The finger idea was at the center of their investigation, but now it looks like the billionaires have expertly manipulated it into being just another piece of the puzzle.

Ad

The future of the podcast

A still from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (Image via Hulu)

With the contract signed and their investigation effectively halted, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver face a daunting future. Their podcast, which began as a passion project, is now at the mercy of Wondify.

Ad

The trio's attempts to find out what really happened with Lester's death have been slowed down by business concerns, and they don't know how to move forward.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 is currently streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More