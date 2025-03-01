  • home icon
Ice Princess (2005) soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

By Rajan
Modified Mar 01, 2025 08:11 GMT
A still from Ice Princess
A still from Ice Princess (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

Ice Princess (2005) is a Disney teen sports drama about a student who discovers a passion for figure skating. Released on March 18, 2005, the movie explores the protagonist Casey Carlyle's decision to pursue a new career in skating as she leaves academic opportunities. Michelle Trachtenberg, best-known for playing Casey in this film, passed away on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39.

The film also stars Kim Cattrall, and Hayden Panettiere. The soundtrack of Ice Princess consists of 13 songs and the total duration is 45 minutes 36 seconds.

With contributions from many musicians, such as Emma Roberts, Jesse McCartney, and Natasha Bedingfield, the album features both upbeat songs and more reflective ones that align with how the plot changes from the problems of adolescence to the pride of success.

Songs from Ice Princess

Here is the complete list of songs from the Ice Princess soundtrack:

  • Reach – Caleigh Peters
  • If I Had It My Way – Emma Roberts
  • Get Your Shine On – Jesse McCartney
  • No End in Sight – Katrina Elam
  • Reachin' for Heaven – Diana DeGarmo
  • No One – Aly & AJ
  • It's Oh So Quiet – Lucy Woodward
  • Get Up – Superchick
  • I Fly – Hayden Panettiere
  • Just a Dream – Jump5
  • Bump – Raven-Symoné
  • There Is No Alternative – Tina Sugandh
  • Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield

Tracks that are not included in the official soundtrack

Although the Ice Princess film features many memorable tracks, some notable songs did not make it onto the official soundtrack. These include:

  • Freak Out – Avril Lavigne (featured in the official trailer)
  • Doin' Fine – Jewel (featured during Casey's first visit to the Harwood Skate Club)
  • Ray of Light – Madonna (Casey Carlyle's short program music)
  • Trouble – Pink (instrumental version used for Zoey Bloch's short program)
  • Toxic – Britney Spears (instrumental version used for Zoey Bloch's free skate)
  • Galop Infernal (Can-can) – Jacques Offenbach (used for Nikki Fletcher’s short program)
  • The Pink Panther Theme – (used for Nikki Fletcher’s free skate)
  • Summer – Antonio Vivaldi (used for Gen’s short program)
These tracks, although significant to the film’s scenes, were excluded from the official soundtrack.

Michelle Trachtenberg's preparation for her role

Despite her initial lack of skating experience, Michelle Trachtenberg prepared for the role in Ice Princess by training for nearly eight months. During an interview with Campus Circle on March 15, 2005, she said:

“Before this film, the only ice skating experience I’d had was when I was a kid,”

Trachtenberg recalled her training days and mentioned:

“I trained for about seven and a half, eight months, and while we weren’t shooting it was five hours a day and ballet every other day. It was insane … I was on the ice 20 to 22 hours a day. Usually a workday for an adult [actor] is about 18 hours.”
As a non-skater at the start, she faced physical challenges, suffering numerous cuts and injuries while learning complex moves. She mentioned one particular sequence where she had to perform an "outside-edge spread eagle."

More about Ice Princess

Ice Princess is directed by Tim Fywell and written by Hadley Davis from a story by Meg Cabot, the creator of The Princess Diaries. Michelle Trachtenberg takes on the role of Casey Carlyle, a brilliant, math-oriented high schooler who finds herself at the crossroads as she has to choose between academic pursuits and her newfound dream of figure skating.

Joan Cusack plays Joan Carlyle, Casey’s mother, who is initially resistant to her daughter's skating dreams. Kim Cattrall portrays Tina Harwood, an experienced coach who pushes Casey to prove herself on the ice. Meanwhile, Hayden Panettiere plays Gennifer "Gen" Harwood, Tina’s daughter, who is a competitive skater. Trevor Blumas essays the role of Teddy Harwood, Gen's brother.

The cast also includes Erik King as Dr. Chip Healey, Diego Klattenhoff as Kyle Dayton, and Kirsten Olson as Nikki Fletcher, among others. Additionally, famous skaters Michelle Kwan and Brian Boitano make cameo appearances as reporters.

Ice Princess is now available to stream on Prime Video on rent.

