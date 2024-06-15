Inside Out 2 preview box office secures $13 million: Global collection prediction explored

Inside Out 2 premiered across theaters in the USA on Friday, June 14, 2024. As per the box office preview, the film has already earned $13 million.

The Inside Out 2 preview box-office earnings in America projects that the film will easily earn $100 million. The film has not only debuted to a massive hit in America but it is also garnering attention overseas.

In areas where the film premiered midweek, Inside Out 2 preview box-office numbers have already reached $22.3 million. It has been released across 31 markets globally till now.

Inside Out 2 box-office earnings may easily cross its global projection mark of $135 million, making it the first film of 2024 to earn over $100 million on its debut. The film has reportedly put up strong box-office numbers in a lot of areas, including Latin America, where it opened as one of the best openings ever for an animated film. A similar trend has been noticed across a few markets in Asia and Europe.

Inside Out 2 is already one of the most successful films of the year upon its debut

The recently released sequel to Inside Out has been loved by viewers all across the globe as the box-office numbers have kept on increasing since its debut. As mentioned earlier, the film has already started strong with a strong $13 million preview box-office earnings.

This metric has already outperformed some of the greatest animated hits like Minions: The Rise of Gru (preview box-office of $10.8 million) and Pixar's Toy Story 4 (preview box-office of $12 million). As per reports, the film is projected to earn around $120-$130 million on its debut days, gearing it up to be the biggest opening of the year. The preview box-office earnings edged that of Dune: Part Two ($12 million) which was released earlier this year.

The box-office earnings are also being reflected in the reviews of the film. The aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes has already listed it among the five best-ranked films by Pixar. Currently, the critic rating stands at 93 percent while the audience rating stands at 95 percent. The film resonated with viewers across all ages, which accounts for a lot of its popularity.

What is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 follows up on the story about the different emotions inside the mind of a girl named Riley. The first film was a resounding success as it portrayed the different emotions inside Riley by personifying them.

Similarly, the sequel film introduces a new set of emotions inside Riley's mind as she has recently turned into a teenager.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone."

The movie sees the return of voice actors in their roles such as Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, and Tony Hale as Fear. The film sees Liza Lapira replace Mindy Kaling as Disgust.

The film also introduced an entirely new set of emotions. Joining the voice cast is Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment, and June Squibb as Nostalgia.

Catch Inside Out 2 currently playing at a theater near you.