Is 28 Years Later making its way to Netflix? Details explored

The 28 Days Later franchise is back with its third movie, 28 Years Later, which is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland. The sequel comes over two decades since the original 2002 feature that revolutionized zombie movies and their 2007 follow-up, 28 Weeks Later. With the latest chapter now out, audiences are asking if the film is available to stream and how it fits into the continuation of the long-running series. 28 Years Later is now streaming on Netflix following its theatrical release in June 2025.The film, distributed by Columbia Pictures via Sony Pictures Releasing on June 20, 2025, grossed 151.2 million worldwide on a production budget of 60 million. It is the comeback of Boyle, Garland, and director of photography Anthony Dod Mantle, as well as executive producer Cillian Murphy. The production was in development after years of delay over rights issues and was shot back-to-back with another sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, set to release early in 2026.Where is 28 Years Later streaming online?28 Years Later (Image Via Netflix)28 Years Later is currently available to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run in the United States and the United Kingdom. The availability of the film on the platform gives international audiences access to the next phase of the story that goes into the consequences of the Rage Virus decades since its initial outbreak.Netflix has three subscription plans in the US: Standard with ads for $7.99 per month, Standard for $17.99 per month, and Premium for $24.99 per month. Each plan gives access to Netflix's collection of movies, TV shows, and mobile games with the ability to cancel at any time, but they have varying streaming quality, limits on devices, and download availability. The Standard with Ads plan features ad-supported streaming in Full HD on two devices, and the Standard plan eliminates advertisements and includes downloads on two devices with an optional Extra Member add-on. The Premium plan has the most features, such as ad-free 4K Ultra HD with Spatial Audio streaming, watching on a maximum of four devices, downloads on six devices, and the inclusion of up to two Extra Members for an extra cost. Subscription can be initiated directly through Netflix.com.What happens in 28 Years Later and who stars in it? Set on Holy Island off the coast of England, the film takes place 28 years after the second outbreak of the Rage Virus. Continental Europe has eradicated the infection, but the British Isles are still in quarantine. Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), his wife Isla (Jodie Comer), and son Spike (Alfie Williams) tell their survival story within a small island community.A critical turning point arrives when Jamie and Spike stumble upon a new type of infected referred to as an Alpha while visiting the mainland. Their find initiates a series of conflicts in terms of family secrets, survival questions, and boundaries of trust among survivor groups. Ralph Fiennes is Dr. Ian Kelson, an ex-physician whose unorthodox methods create conflict within the group, and Edvin Ryding plays Erik Sundqvist, a Swedish soldier stranded by quarantine restrictions.The supporting ensemble includes Christopher Fulford as Sam, Stella Gonet as Jenny, and Jack O'Connell as Jimmy Crystal, a first outbreak survivor who has since become the leader of a cult. Chi Lewis-Parry plays Samson, an Alpha-infected who is one of the show's central menaces.The filming was conducted over multiple sites in England, such as Holy Island (Lindisfarne), North Yorkshire, Somerset, County Durham, and Tyne and Wear. Some of the film was even shot on modified iPhone 15 cameras, a continuation of Boyle's experimental approach to visual methods. The Henson Company assisted production with creature design and effects.Viewers can now stream 28 Years Later on Netflix exclusively.