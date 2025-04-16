Is Drop (2025) based on a true story? Details explored

Drop came out on April 11, 2025, and its interesting premise quickly drew people in, following a 6.6/10 on IMDb. Even though it's not based on a real event, the movie is inspired by something that actress Olivia Sui did in real life.

The movie is about a mother who lost her husband and goes on her first date with a man she met on a dating app. It starts as a good date but quickly turns into a nightmare. Violet starts getting scary texts on her phone telling her to kill Henry or her family will suffer. The scary part of the story comes when these strange messages get worse and put Violet in danger.

While the events in the movie are fictional, Olivia Sui got the idea from a real event at a dinner in Italy. The creepy and suspenseful story of Drop is based on this terrible event.

How Drop movie is connected with real-life events

The inspiration behind the movie comes from a strange and unsettling experience that Olivia Sui had a few years ago. Olivia shared her experience on Instagram and TikTok, recounting how she received random and bizarre AirDrop messages while dining in a restaurant in Italy.

Olivia, her boyfriend, Sam Lerner, and their friend Cameron Fuller were sitting at a table when they started receiving AirDrops from an unknown source.

As mentioned by Women's Health magazine, Olivia explained in her TikTok video that she received an AirDrop of a Shrek meme. At first, she took it as a mistake, but it was repeated.

She continued to receive these strange memes throughout the evening, even though everyone around her appeared to be middle-aged and not likely to be the source of the messages. She was having a weird, spooky, and funny experience simultaneously.

Although Olivia and her friends never found out who sent the memes, the experience changed them forever. Olivia's boyfriend and friend, both producers for Drop, thought this creepy event would make a great thriller.

Olivia revealed that she didn't believe in their idea at first, but as time went on, it came true. The producers contacted the writers Chris Roach and Jill Jacobs. They came up with the thriller element of the movie.

Christopher Landon, the director of the movie Happy Death Day, was hired to run the project. Directors Brad and Cameron Fuller got ideas for the movie from a vacation they took, where they got anonymous AirDrop messages at a dinner.

They were confused about what happened and never knew who sent the message. They spent the whole night trying to figure out that mystery, but they never did, Olivia claimed in the TikTok video.

Plot analysis

Violet Gates, a mother who lost her abusive husband, Blake, slowly starts dating again after a long breakup. Violet leaves Toby with her sister, Jen. She plans to go on a first date with photographer Henry Campbell, whom she met on a dating app.

The date takes place at Palate, a high-rise restaurant. When Violet starts getting strange and scary messages from an unknown source called "Digi-Drops," what starts out as an exciting new chapter quickly becomes a nightmare.

As Violet tries to stay calm and keep going on her date, the messages get worse and scarier. Henry tries to help her out, thinking the person could be nearby.

During this time, Violet encounters several individuals in the restaurant, including the pianist Phil, the bartender Cara, and other patrons. Violet's abuser advises her to check her house's security cameras. That is when she learns her son is being held captive and her sister, Jen, has been assaulted.

Expand Tweet

Violet is tricked into committing more dangerous things, like getting evidence from Henry's bag and poisoning him.

Violet finally learns that Richard, her abuser, is attempting to frame her for a murder linked to a corrupt mayor and Henry's intended testimony. In the last confrontation, a tragic and fatal battle, Violet struggles for her life and her family's safety.

Drop is currently running in theaters.

