Is Hugh Jackman's Song Sung Blue based on a true story? Details explored

Song Sung Blue, directed and written by Craig Brewer, is set for release in theaters on December 25, 2025, by Focus Features. The musical drama features Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, and musician King Princess in her film debut.

Song Sung Blue focuses on Mike Sardina, played by Jackman, a man who dreams of a life outside the mundane and finds meaning in music. Hudson performs Claire, a hairdresser who wishes to escape provincial restraints and pursue her own artistic dreams. Mike and Claire collaborate to form Lightning & Thunder, a Neil Diamond cover act that ultimately gains them local celebrity status but tests the validity of their union.

Song Sung Blue is derived from a true story. The movie is based on real life. It adapts the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, whose lives and careers as tribute performers were previously documented in Greg Kohs’ 2008 award-winning documentary of the same name. Kohs serves as an executive producer on the project.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.''

Song Sung Blue: From documentary to narrative film

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Focus Features)

Koh's 2008 documentary was awarded for its personal portrayal of Mike and Claire Sardina, but Brewer's adaptation marks the first dramatized version of their tale to reach a broad audience. The film is about personal adversity, perseverance, and the power of music in forging identity.

Jackman and Hudson's casting adds their musical theater background, with Jackman having a Broadway past and roles in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. The September 2025 trailer highlights performances of Neil Diamond standards, including 'Cherry, Cherry' and 'Sweet Caroline,' capturing the band's energy as well as the emotional heartbeat of the Sardinas' experience.

In December 2024, Hudson confirmed the completion of filming and recording sessions through an Instagram post, writing that she:

“Loved every second making this beautiful film, working with the most lovely work husband you could ask for, @thehughjackman, singing the iconic songs of Neil Diamond.”

More than a tribute band story

The Song Sung Blue's recent trailer illustrates the couple’s contrasting yet complementary desires. Mike remarks,

“I’m not a songwriter, I’m not a s*x symbol — I just want to entertain people.”

Claire counters with:

“I don’t wanna be a hairdresser. I wanna sing, I wanna dance, I wanna garden, I want a cat.”

In another scene, Claire tells Mike:

“You don’t want to be a Neil Diamond impersonator, you want to be a Neil Diamond interpreter,” signaling a turning point in the creation of Lightning & Thunder.

Although centered on a tribute band, the film extends beyond the music. At its foundation, Song Sung Blue portrays the personal and professional challenges of a marriage intertwined with performance. Brewer’s adaptation emphasizes themes of devotion, artistic aspiration, and the risks involved in following a passion.

