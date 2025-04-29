Is Liv Morgan in The Kill Room movie? Details Explored

Liv Morgan is known as one of the popular names in the world of WWE. She has won the Women's World Championship twice as a professional wrestler, making viewers fans of her style and performance. She expanded her career by appearing as a cast member in Yale Entertainment's 2023 movie, The Kill Room.

Entailing an adventure where the art scene and underworld collide, Liv Morgan takes the role of an art enthusiast who opposes the practices of art dealers in the world of art. The WWE star's presence in the movie marked a significant point in her career.

What role does Liv Morgan play in The Kill Room?

A picture from the sets of The Kill Room (Image via Instagram/@yaonlylivvonce)

The Kill Room narrates a thriller tale where an art dealer, Patrice (Uma Thurman), finds herself drowning in debts to save her business. In her frantic efforts to stay afloat, she gets involved in a money laundering case with Gordon (Samuel L. Jackson). They take the help of the hitman, Reggie (Joe Manganiello), to execute the plan. The movie follows the hits, misses, and troubles that the trio encounter in their plans.

Liv Morgan stars in the movie as Emma. Portrayed as an admirer of art, her character stands strongly in support of art in its true and pure nature. She openly criticizes the intrusion of art dealers in the art scene, who spoil the joy of art and devalue its authenticity.

This movie marks her first venture into the entertainment industry. Her part in the movie stands as a bridge between the worlds of WWE and Hollywood.

WWE champion expresses her excitement for acting in The Kill Room

Liv Morgan and Leah McSweeney in The Kill Room (Image via Instagram/@yaonlylivvonce)

On being a part of the multi-starrer thriller, Liv Morgan shared her emotions and thoughts about the whole project.

In a video released by WWE, she went candid about her experience of shooting for The Kill Room. Highlighting the movie as a special project, the WWE wrestler stated that she felt grateful for the opportunity and wished to work in more films in the future.

" I feel like I manifested this moment for a long time... ", Liv Morgan expressed in a video by WWE.

The WWE star also penned down her thoughts when The Kill Room was released through a post on her official Instagram account. Talking about her presence in the film, she wrote in the post:

" An opportunity I never thought I’d have & am so grateful for 🙏 Being apart of a film with such an iconic cast still has me shook y’all 😂🥹"

The WWE champion then extended her gratitude to the cast and crew of the film through the post:

"This experience was so much fun & I can’t wait for more. Thank you to everyone that made this even remotely possible for me 🙏"

More Liv Morgan movies and content to watch

As Liv Morgan made her first appearance in Hollywood through The Kill Room, the WWE wrestler has also featured in several other content that viewers can watch.

Her journey to WWE was explored in a WWE Network documentary titled Liv Forever. The documentary, released in November 2020 and gave the audience a glimpse of the challenges and victories that she experienced in her career.

She also made a guest appearance in the horror series Chucky season 2 (2022). She appears in episode 4 of the show titled 'Death on Denial', where she meets a tragic end at the hands of the doll Chucky.

The former WWE World Champion can be witnessed in her athletic avatar in several WWE fight events, such as WWE NXT (2015-2025), WWE Monday Night RAW (2018-2025), WrestleMania series and more.

The Kill Movie can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

