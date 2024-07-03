Is MaXXXine a sequel to Pearl? Explained 

Mia Goth returns for the final installment of the trash horror X trilogy, MaXXXine, which is expected to premiere in US theaters on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Although it will be released after Pearl (the second film in the trilogy), MaXXXine is a direct sequel to the first movie, X, that came out in 2022 as Pearl is a prequel about the original film's titular villain.

The overall plot of the trilogy centers on two characters, a dual performance by Mia Goth as the final girl Maxine Minx, and the villainous protagonist Pearl.

One of the highly anticipated films from A24's 2024 psychological horror releases, the latest film in the twisted trilogy is set several years after the gruesome events that happened in X, set against the backdrop of Hollywood high life.

All about the Mia Goth-led trilogy: X, Pearl, MaXXXine

The first movie in the trilogy has set the stage for the rest of the movies with its existential themes, exploration of human emotions, and a complex antagonist.

Set in 1989, X was released in Spring 2022 and follows a crew of young filmmakers who rent a secluded Texas farmhouse to shoot an adult film. It is owned by an elderly couple, Pearl and Howard. With Pearl consumed with jealousy over their youth and beauty, the group scrambles to fight for their lives.

Alongside Mia Goth, the first installment casts Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, and Brittany Snow.

Pearl, first introduced in X as an elderly lady turned into a murderous killer, returns as the villainous protagonist in the second film, Pearl, set in 1918. It's a prequel to the next movie, which follows a younger Pearl who grew up on a remote farm.

The second installment portrays the titular character's mental state and how it deteriorated as her yearning for a more sophisticated life clashes with the harsh realities of her stifling farm life.

Pearl brought a new but equally impressive cast list alongside Goth, which includes Creamerie star Tandu Wright, David Corensweet, Alistair Sewell, and more.

Following X and Pearl is Ti West's MaXXXine, which is expected to conclude the slasher trilogy. It's set to follow Maxine Minx, the final girl from the first movie as she tries to leave the tragedy behind for a dazzling career in Hollywood.

Alongside Goth, the third and last entry in the slasher trilogy casts Elizabeth Debicki, Halsey, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin Bacon, and Lily Collins.

MaXXXine trailer: What can fans expect from the upcoming movie?

A24 has given fans an extended look at Mia Goth's eponymous character, Maxine Minx, in the upcoming movie with two official trailers released on April 8 and June 5.

Maxine has already left behind the tragedy in Texas and is enjoying her budding career as an actress. She's about to get her big break in Hollywood after landing a role in a low-budget horror sequel. However, her life is about to get complicated.

The past haunts her and she has also found herself in the middle of another killing spree. Maxine could be another victim of the infamous 1980s serial killer in LA, the Night Stalker.

The upcoming slasher film will be dripping with classic 80s visuals, fitting perfectly with the story's timeline, set in 1985 Los Angeles.

Watch MaXXXine in cinemas starting July 5.

