Is Megadoc based on a true story? Details explored

Megadoc is a documentary film. It follows the production of the film Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola. The film records work on set. It records rehearsals and interviews with cast and crew. It shows disagreement and changes of plan. It also shows staff changes and problems with equipment. The film presents Coppola making choices about casting, design and effects. Megadoc uses archive material from earlier stages of Megalopolis. It presents footage and interviews. It does not present a dramatized re-creation of events.

Ad

The film is directed by Mike Figgis. Figgis arrives on set in November 2022 to record rehearsals. He works with one assistant and uses a Z8 camera. The film premiered at Venice Film Festival on August 28, 2025. The film includes table reads and rehearsals. It records decisions about budget and schedule. It shows moments of disagreement.

To answer the question, Megadoc is based on a true story because it documents actual events from the making of Megalopolis. The film does not claim to be fiction. It records events and leaves interpretation to the viewer.

Ad

Trending

Megadoc origins and production details

Aubrey Plaza during an interview segment featured in Megadoc. (Image via Utopia)

The origins of Megadoc trace back to Mike Figgis’ connection with Francis Ford Coppola, established while Figgis was making Leaving Las Vegas. After reaching out, Figgis was granted access to film the process of Megalopolis. He joined the set in Atlanta in 2022 to capture rehearsals.

Ad

Working with one assistant and a Z8 camera, he documented the cast and crew on set and in post production. The project also incorporates archive material from table reads and rehearsals in 2001 and 2003, which serve as a foundation for the documentary.

The film records moments of conflict on set. It documents the firing of the visual effects supervisor and the departure of part of the art department. It also captures repeated clashes between Coppola and Shia LaBeouf, including an exchange where Coppola called LaBeouf the “biggest pain” before later apologizing by email.

Ad

Aubrey Plaza is shown improvising during rehearsals and engaging Dustin Hoffman in unscripted moments. Coppola’s late wife Eleanor also appears in the film, marking their 60th wedding anniversary on set before her death in 2024.

Megadoc highlights the scale of spending with figures displayed on screen, such as $27 million for design and $18.8 million for visual effects. Coppola comments that the project felt larger than Apocalypse Now. His theatre-like approach to filmmaking clashed with the planning needed for large-scale effects. Reports note he would often change plans mid-day, creating further strain for crew members.

The film runs for 107 minutes. Utopia distributes the film in North America and Studiocanal internationally. The film includes appearances from Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf, showing both conflict and collaboration on set. A trailer was released on September 2, 2025, and the film released in the United States on September 19, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More