Is Netflix down? Thousands of frustrated users take to social media as the app goes down without warning

Netflix subscribers were experiencing issues with streaming their favorite movies and shows on the evening of Thursday, May 29, 2025. Over 75000 outages were reported on Ookla's DownDetector as fans across the US complained that the streaming service was down.

Starting around 9:00 p.m. EDT, while streaming, users ran into an error code “E-100,” displaying an error message: title not available to watch instantly.

Subscribers from Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago encountered platform issues. Luckily, the issue seems to have been resolved now. A message on the platform's official page reads:

"Netflix is up! We are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service."

On Thursday night, fans took to social media platforms like X and Reddit to express their frustration over the service disruption. One fan wrote on X:

"Netflix being down is very annoying for me personally"

Users took to X to express their frustration.

"WHY THE F*CK IS NETFLIX DOWN RIGJT NOW I HAVE THINGS THAT NEED WATCHING," one user wrote.

"Of course Netflix goes down as I’m trying to binge the same show I’ve already watched 9356 times." - another user claimed.

"not netflix being down in the middle of my walking dead binge rewatch," another user added.

Similar reactions were also seen on Reddit.

"can’t watch netflix on any devices (tv, ipad, phone, computer, etc)" - another user wrote.

"Error Code 2-0, "This title is not available to watch instantly. Please try another title."" - another user added.

How much does a subscription to Netflix cost?

The streaming platform offers a variety of plans with different pricing and features. The Basic plan has been discontinued. There are 2 types of Standard plans- one with ads and one without ads. The Standard with Ads plan is priced at $7.99 per month, and the Standard (No Ads) plan is priced at $17.99 per month.

Both Standard plans support 2 devices at a time. Users who choose the Standard (No Ads) plan can add one extra member outside their household for an additional charge.

Further, the Premium plan is priced at $24.99 per month and supports four devices. Those who buy the Premium subscription can add two extra members outside their household for additional charges.

Which new movies and shows will premiere in June 2025?

Some of the most highly anticipated shows premiering in June 2025 include Squid Game season 3, Ginny & Georgia season 3, and Grey’s Anatomy season 21. Other shows releasing on the platform in June include FUBAR season 2, The Waterfront, Families Like Ours, and Aniela.

New documentaries releasing on the platform next month include Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, and Shaq & Reebok: A Legacy. A selection of Alfred Hitchcock's masterpieces, including Rear Window, Vertigo, The Birds, Family Plot, Frenzy, and The Man Who Knew Too Much, will become available for streaming.

New movies releasing in June include Now You See Me 2, Straw, KPop Demon Hunters, and Our Times. Additionally, the streaming giant is releasing its first-ever magic stand-up special, Justin Willman: Magic Lover.

