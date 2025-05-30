It was so f*cking stressful: Nick Kroll gets candid about Big Mouth’s ending and its cultural controversies

Big Mouth ended its run on Netflix after eight seasons, wrapping up a series that frequently tackled the complexities of adolescence, growth, and representation. The show, co-created by Nick Kroll, drew both acclaim and controversy over the years.

Ad

In a detailed interview with Vanity Fair, published on May 23, 2025, Kroll reflected on how the show evolved, especially during moments of cultural pressure.

The most discussed moment was the 2020 recasting of Missy Foreman-Greenwald, previously voiced by Jenny Slate. Kroll described that period in blunt terms.

"It was so f*cking stressful," Kroll said. “It was in the middle of the pandemic, and it was in the midst of the George Floyd murder. There was such an intense reckoning happening in so many ways.”

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

The eighth and final season of Big Mouth premiered on Netflix on May 23, 2025, closing out a series that has run for over 70 episodes. The animated comedy explored adolescence and emotional development through an exaggerated, often controversial lens.

The decision to recast the character Missy in 2020 became one of the show’s defining public moments. That change occurred during a time of heightened awareness about racial representation in media. The team transitioned the role from Jenny Slate, who is white, to Ayo Edebiri, a Black writer on the show. It marked a cultural shift in how creators addressed race and authenticity in casting.

Ad

Nick Kroll explains Big Mouth's most controversial moment

(L-R) Ayo Edebiri and Nick Kroll attend Netflix FYSEE: Big Mouth (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

In the Vanity Fair interview, Nick Kroll addressed the complexities of handling cultural criticism. The decision to recast Missy in Big Mouth was one of the major turning points. Despite the pressure, he said the team acted with the understanding that change was necessary.

Ad

Kroll said the experience brought a new awareness to how the team approached their work. He shared that the key takeaway during that period was the importance of not getting defensive and being open to learning. He also mentioned that the team engaged in extensive internal discussions, focusing on how they could improve and make more thoughtful decisions moving forward.

Kroll acknowledged the emotional weight of Slate’s last appearance in the role, adding:

Ad

“When you watch [Slate’s] last episode…it’s very weird what’ll make you emotional. When all these kids are looking back at their memories of who they were, and you see Missy talking to Missy—whatever it is about that, as you can tell, has a weirdly profound effect on me.”

Kroll also addressed the wider criticism the show received.

Ad

“When people complain ‘everything’s gotten so sensitive,’ I’m like, We did have a kid j*rk off next to his dead grandfather in a casket. It sure feels like you can still get away with a lot of stuff,” he said.

He concluded by sharing what he hopes to carry forward from this experience:

“All we can do, I think, is try and just be our highest self.”

Ad

Big Mouth's final season, cultural representation, and legacy

The main cast of Big Mouth alongside iconic creatures like the Hormone Monsters and the Shame Wizard, as seen in the show’s animated style. (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth season 8 premiered on Netflix on May 23, 2025. The final season continues the story of Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Missy, Jay, and Matthew as they move from middle school to high school. Kroll described the experience as bittersweet, explaining that bringing an autobiographical show to an end felt like closing a chapter filled with layered nostalgia.

Ad

He noted that the characters experienced physical and emotional changes that were reflected in the animation, adding that this evolving nature set the show apart from other animated series where characters typically remain unchanged. For instance, Nick grows and Andrew begins to go bald.

Guest stars in the Big Mouth final season include Cynthia Erivo, Steve Buscemi, Quinta Brunson, and Thandiwe Newton. Kroll explained that Erivo’s role came about through collaborative development. He said he had approached her with an unconventional role idea, which she embraced enthusiastically.

Ad

The series drew both praise and criticism for its handling of identity representation. Kroll said the team made changes to improve accuracy and inclusion, especially after public backlash to the portrayal of certain identities. He shared that their aim was to improve and reflect characters more thoughtfully over time.

With over 70 episodes, Big Mouth became Netflix’s longest-running U.S. scripted series. It led to a spin-off, Human Resources, and a successor called Mating Season, expected in 2026.

Kroll described the upcoming show as one that explores relationships in adulthood. He concluded by saying that future projects would aim to deliver emotionally resonant stories with bold storytelling, in the spirit of what Big Mouth had achieved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More