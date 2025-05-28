Is Big Mouth based on Nick Kroll’s real-life puberty experiences? Explained 

The popular sitcom Big Mouth drew to a close with its eighth season, which released this May. Recently, a video from 2018 featuring Nick Kroll, who voiced several characters from the show, has resurfaced.

In an interview with IMDb, released on their YouTube channel on October 5, 2018, the actor, comedian, and writer can be seen revealing some lesser-known aspects of the show. During the conversation, Kroll revealed how Big Mouth is rooted in reality.

The actor further revealed that the show's narrative has been based on his and his friend, Andrew Goldberg's experiences of going through puberty. He said that the show, much like their real-life experiences, encompassed the "wet", "gross", "slippery", and yet "pretty delicious" aspects of puberty.

In an interview with IMDb, posted on their YouTube channel on October 5, 2018, Nick Kroll explained that the series' basic premise arose from the experiences he and childhood best friend Andrew Goldberg shared while navigating through the challenging journey of puberty.

He further noted that the central themes and character developments were based on real issues they faced during this stage of their adolescent lives. Kroll elaborated:

"It's a show about me and my best friend Andrew Goldberg from childhood and it's about us going through puberty. One boy who has hit puberty hard and fast and early and one boy who is maybe going a little slower through puberty. I was the slower."

The interview then took a light and humorous turn when Kroll mentioned IMDb's curiosity about his puberty and the time he developed his first pubic hair. He said:

"I think the IMDb audience wants to know when I got my first pubic hair. It was high school."

The actor seems to have raised this topic during the interview, as it plays a crucial role in Big Mouth. Interestingly, Nick's pubic hair have been personified in the show, having voices of their own.

In season 1 of the show, Jack McBrayer voiced Nick's hair, and in season 2, Craig Robinson took on that role.

Besides Nick Kroll, who else is part of Big Mouth's primary voice cast?

Nick Kroll is the voice of the lead character, Nick, in Netflix's Big Mouth. Additionally, he has voiced several other characters, including Maurice the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy, Nick Starr, Stu, Mila Janssen, and Lotte Janssen.

John Mulaney is the voice of Andrew Glouberman, Nick's best friend in the show. He has also voiced Grandpa Andrew, Mint, Babe the Blue Ox, and Detective Florez.

Jessi Klein has voiced Jessica Cobain "Jessi" Glaser in the show. Additionally, she has worked as the voice actor for Margaret Daniels. Jason Mantzoukas has lent his voice to the character of Jayzerian Ricflairian "Jay" Bilzerian. Meanwhile, other characters he voices include Guy Bilzerian and the ghosts of Socrates.

From seasons 1 to 4, Jenny Slate was the voice of Melissa "Missy" Foreman-Greenwald, along with the voices for Mirror Missy, Caitlin Grafton, and Vicky. From seasons 4 to 8, Ayo Edibiri was the voice of Missy, Mosaic Missy, and Maya.

Fred Armisen has voiced the role of Elliot Birch in the show while some other characters he lends his voice to include the ghost of Antonin Scalia, Stavros, and Bob the Hormone Monster.

Maya Rudolph has voiced Connie the Hormone Monstress in the show, apart from the characters Diane Birch, Bonrad "Bonnie" LaCienega, Missy's aunt, and the ghosts of Elizabeth Taylor and Whitney Houston.

Jordan Peele has lent his voice to the role of Ghost of Duke Ellington in Big Mouth. Moreover, he has also been the voice actor for characters including Balthazar, Missy's grandmother, and the ghosts of Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, and Prince.

Andrew Rannells is the voice of Matthew MacDell in Big Mouth as well as Leander.

All eight seasons of Big Mouth are available to stream on Netflix.

