Dreamworks animated studio's sequel The Bad Guys 2 will be released this year on August 1, 2025. It follows the journey of five reformed outlaws Mr. Wolf, Mr. Shark, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, and Ms.Tarantula. Pierre Perifel returns to direct the second installment with co-director JP Sans and producer Damon Ross.

JP Sans was also the head of character animation for the first movie. Oscar-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton returns with a new musical score. The film stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, and Anthony Ramos as voice actors, among others.

The first installment, The Bad Guys, was released in April 2022. It is based on the New York Times best-selling children's book series by Aaron Blabey of the same name. The movie grossed over $250 million globally, according to IMDb.

When will The Bad Guys 2 be released and what to expect?

The trailer for The Bad Guys 2 was released on November 2024, and has amassed over 13 million views so far. The Bad Guys 2 is set to release this year on August 1, 2025, which will further explore the journey of Mr. Wolf and his posse. This motley crew formerly known as the Bad Guys seems to have become the Good Guys.

The movie trailer teases their return for one final heist with the introduction of some new cast and characters.

This new squad who call themselves The Bad Girls is made up of the Boar, the Raven, and the Snow Leopard. They seem to be the “bad” influence compelling the former Bad Guys back into the world of high-speed criminal heists. It also alludes to a new romantic connection blossoming for one of the gang members.

Mr. Snake and Doom, the Raven in a still from The Bad Guys 2 (Image Via Universal Pictures)

Producer Damon Ross and director Pierre Perifel gave further insights in an interview with The Wrap. They elaborated on what was the core driving factor for the plot in The Bad Guys 2.

“The movie is about testing Wolf’s determination to be a good guy. Did he make the right choice? That really is the big philosophical argument for him. It’s one thing to go good, it’s quite another to stay good,” said Ross.

Perifel added:

“They’re struggling a little bit, going from job interviews to try and pay bills that they can’t afford, until they get captured by this trio of super villains, and forced to do one last job.”

This time Dreamworks Animation has collaborated with Sony Pictures Imageworks for parts of the film being animated by them. The final result of both studios' collaboration is yet to be seen.

Voice cast and characters for The Bad Guys 2

The original cast and characters in The Bad Guys 2 include:

Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf

Marc Maron as Mr. Snake

Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark

Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha

Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula

Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington

Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade

Alex Borstein as Police Chief Misty Luggins

Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit

The new cast and characters in The Bad Guys 2 include:

Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat, a snow leopard

Natasha Lyonne as Doom, a raven

Maria Bakalova as Pigtail, a wild boar

What happened in The Bad Guys (2022)

In the first film, the gang of criminal masterminds made up of Mr. Wolf, Mr. Shark, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, and Ms. Tarantula are the proverbial bad guys. Later on, they evolve to realize that perhaps being bad is not so fulfulling.

It is in pursuit of the coveted Golden Dolphin trophy that they run into a series of mishaps. In the end, this causes them to realize that perhaps being the good guys might be the better choice for them after all.

The Bad Guys 2 is set to give us a further glimpse into how well, or not, they have seemingly adapted to their new life. Meanwhile, a new crew comprising of The Bad Girls gang is set to drag them on a possible criminal heist.

After the release of the first installment, a couple of short films have also been released. In 2023, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday was released.

This was followed by The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist in 2024. Another 5-minute short called The Bad Guys: Little Lies And Alibis, was shown in theaters during the release of Dreamworks’ Dog Man on January 31, 2025, in the United States.

Stay tuned and follow for more updates on The Bad Boys 2 movie.

