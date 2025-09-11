  • home icon
Is The Man In My Basement based on a true story? Details explored

By Urvashi Vijay More
Modified Sep 11, 2025 13:35 GMT
Corey Hawkins as Charles Blakey looking out through a doorway with stained glass in The Man In My Basement.
Corey Hawkins as Charles Blakey in The Man In My Basement (Image via Hulu)

Nadia Latif makes her feature directorial debut with The Man In My Basement. The film stars Corey Hawkins as Charles Blakey and Willem Dafoe as Anniston Bennet, supported by Anna Diop, Jonathan Ajayi, Gershwyn Eustache Jr., Pamela Nomvete, and Tamara Lawrance.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, and is set for theatrical release on September 12, 2025, before moving to Hulu. With a runtime of 115 minutes, the film is distributed by Hulu and produced by Andscape, B.O.B. Filmhouse, Good Gate Media, and Protagonist Pictures.

The film is not based on a true story. It adapts Walter Mosley’s 2004 novel of the same title. Mosley co-wrote the screenplay with Latif, bringing the book’s ideas into film form. While the narrative highlights themes tied to history, race, and power, it does not claim to depict real events or individuals.

What is The Man In My Basement based on?

The Man In My Basement is adapted from Mosley’s novel, first published in 2004. The story blends thriller elements with allegory, carrying over the novel’s fictional base while developing its main characters on screen.

The plot follows Charles Blakey, a man living in Sag Harbor during the 1990s. Once employed at a bank, he lost his job after petty embezzlement and fell into heavy debt. With foreclosure looming, he faces the loss of his family’s home. At this point, a wealthy stranger, Anniston Bennet, makes a surprising offer: he will pay Charles $65,000 to rent the basement for 65 days.

Charles takes a moment to think but ultimately consents. Shortly after, Bennet builds a cage in the cellar and secures himself within.

The unusual setup disturbs Charles, who finds himself conflicted between his financial needs and the disturbing consequences of keeping a white man imprisoned. Their exchanges become strained and uncertain, prompting Charles to face more profound inquiries regarding guilt, accountability, and his personal history.

In addition, Charles discovers African masks and various heirlooms concealed within his house. He seeks advice from Narciss, an antiques seller portrayed by Anna Diop, who thinks the artifacts possess cultural and historical importance. This subplot connects his individual challenges to larger themes of heritage and identity, enriching the narrative.

The Man in My Basement: Release, cast, and festival notes

Willem Dafoe plays Anniston Bennet in The Man In My Basement, the mysterious tenant who rents Charles’ basement. (Image via Hulu/YouTube)

The film was screened in TIFF’s Discovery program in 2025, where critics noted its exploration of power dynamics, race relations, colonialism, and redemption.

The tense exchanges between Hawkins and Dafoe drive the story. Hawkins stepped into the role after Jonathan Majors departed the project in 2024.

The supporting cast also includes:

  • Anna Diop as Narciss Gully
  • Brian Bovell as Brent Blakey
  • Mark Arnold as Wilson Ryder
  • Tamara Lawrance as Bethany
  • Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Clarence Mayhew
  • Brooke Walter as Newsreader
  • Kayla Meikle as Lainie
  • Pamela Nomvete as Irene Littleneck
  • Miah Hasselbaink as Athalia
  • Olivia Michi Shrenzel as Hina

Principal photography began in Cardiff, Wales, on January 30, 2024. It is a collaboration between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Man In My Basement will release in theaters on September 12, 2025, followed by streaming on Hulu.

Urvashi Vijay More

Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.

With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.

She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories.

