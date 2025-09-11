Is The Man In My Basement based on a true story? Details explored

Nadia Latif makes her feature directorial debut with The Man In My Basement. The film stars Corey Hawkins as Charles Blakey and Willem Dafoe as Anniston Bennet, supported by Anna Diop, Jonathan Ajayi, Gershwyn Eustache Jr., Pamela Nomvete, and Tamara Lawrance.It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, and is set for theatrical release on September 12, 2025, before moving to Hulu. With a runtime of 115 minutes, the film is distributed by Hulu and produced by Andscape, B.O.B. Filmhouse, Good Gate Media, and Protagonist Pictures.The film is not based on a true story. It adapts Walter Mosley’s 2004 novel of the same title. Mosley co-wrote the screenplay with Latif, bringing the book’s ideas into film form. While the narrative highlights themes tied to history, race, and power, it does not claim to depict real events or individuals.What is The Man In My Basement based on? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Man In My Basement is adapted from Mosley’s novel, first published in 2004. The story blends thriller elements with allegory, carrying over the novel’s fictional base while developing its main characters on screen.The plot follows Charles Blakey, a man living in Sag Harbor during the 1990s. Once employed at a bank, he lost his job after petty embezzlement and fell into heavy debt. With foreclosure looming, he faces the loss of his family’s home. At this point, a wealthy stranger, Anniston Bennet, makes a surprising offer: he will pay Charles $65,000 to rent the basement for 65 days.Charles takes a moment to think but ultimately consents. Shortly after, Bennet builds a cage in the cellar and secures himself within. The unusual setup disturbs Charles, who finds himself conflicted between his financial needs and the disturbing consequences of keeping a white man imprisoned. Their exchanges become strained and uncertain, prompting Charles to face more profound inquiries regarding guilt, accountability, and his personal history.In addition, Charles discovers African masks and various heirlooms concealed within his house. He seeks advice from Narciss, an antiques seller portrayed by Anna Diop, who thinks the artifacts possess cultural and historical importance. This subplot connects his individual challenges to larger themes of heritage and identity, enriching the narrative.The Man in My Basement: Release, cast, and festival notesWillem Dafoe plays Anniston Bennet in The Man In My Basement, the mysterious tenant who rents Charles’ basement. (Image via Hulu/YouTube)The film was screened in TIFF’s Discovery program in 2025, where critics noted its exploration of power dynamics, race relations, colonialism, and redemption. The tense exchanges between Hawkins and Dafoe drive the story. Hawkins stepped into the role after Jonathan Majors departed the project in 2024. The supporting cast also includes: Anna Diop as Narciss GullyBrian Bovell as Brent BlakeyMark Arnold as Wilson RyderTamara Lawrance as BethanyGershwyn Eustache Jnr as Clarence MayhewBrooke Walter as NewsreaderKayla Meikle as LainiePamela Nomvete as Irene LittleneckMiah Hasselbaink as AthaliaOlivia Michi Shrenzel as HinaPrincipal photography began in Cardiff, Wales, on January 30, 2024. It is a collaboration between the United States and the United Kingdom.The Man In My Basement will release in theaters on September 12, 2025, followed by streaming on Hulu.