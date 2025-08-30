Snapped season 31 episode 17 - Judy Naylor - A detailed case overview

Snapped is a true crime series that explores cases involving women accused of serious crimes. Season 31, episode 17 of Snapped, focuses on Judy Naylor, a woman from North Carolina whose life was marked by family struggles, financial troubles, and drug issues that eventually led to criminal acts.

The episode details how Naylor, while working as a bookkeeper, stole money from her employer and later took part in a plan to harm him in order to cover up the theft.

While out on bail, she was also linked to the death of her stepfather, which authorities ruled a murder. The episode traces her background, the events of the crimes, key evidence like forged checks and chemical substances, and the court verdicts. First aired on November 6, 2022, the episode provides interviews with investigators and family members to explain the sequence of events.

Viewers can watch the Snapped episode on platforms like Oxygen, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video. It will re-air on Oxygen on September 1, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET.

Snapped: Early life and background of Judy Naylor

Judy was sentenced to life in prison (Image via Unsplash/ @ Scott Rodgerson/ Snapped)

Judy Naylor was born in 1965 in North Carolina and grew up in Robeson and Cumberland Counties. Her family life included challenges, marked by her father's struggles with alcohol and her mother's mental health problems. She, however, remained close to her younger brother, Kenneth. At age 17, she left school and moved out.

In 1984, at 19, she had a son named Michael with Andrew San Miguel, who was in the U.S. Air Force. The two married, but separated when Michael was 2 years old, as per Oxygen.

Judy was granted full custody, and she had to work in the automotive field to support them. She often lived with her mother, Catherine, and stepfather, James Croxton, after her mother remarried following a divorce from Judy's father. Naylor had a record of minor legal troubles, including arrests for petty theft, property damage, and drug-related matters.

In 2003, she married Donald Lee McPhail after dating him for six months. They both dealt with drug addiction, which affected their finances. That year, she started working as an office manager and bookkeeper at Absolute Bus Sales in Lumberton, owned by Craig Hartman. Her responsibilities included handling payroll and clerical work, but she did not have the authority to sign checks, according to Oxygen.

Before the main events, in December 2003, she was accused of stealing $7,000 worth of jewelry from her stepfather, though those charges were later dropped. Her son Michael graduated from high school in 2002 and moved away, leaving Naylor to manage her life amid ongoing personal and financial strains.

The attempted murder of Craig Hartman

Snapped: Season 31, Episode 17 (Image via Unsplash/ @ Brands&People)

In late 2003, while Craig Hartman was on vacation from December 24, 2003, to January 12, 2004, Judy Naylor and her husband, Donald McPhail, forged and cashed 21 checks from Hartman's business accounts. The checks totaled between $19,000 and $20,000, with 18 made out to Naylor and three to Donald. The couple used the money for their drug habits. They also stole Hartman's shotgun from his home, as per Oxygen.

On January 12, 2004, when Hartman returned, Donald shot at him three times outside his business at 1173 Kendrick Road in Lumberton. Hartman was hit once in the hand but survived. Naylor drove the car during the attack.

The couple had planned the shooting to cover up the thefts. Naylor called the airline to check Hartman's flight and helped locate him. They bought shotgun shells at Walmart and hid the weapon near a guardrail after the shooting, according to Oxygen.

On January 26, 2004, police found them at a Motel 6. Naylor had attempted to end her life by drinking antifreeze. After recovering, she admitted to the thefts and the plan. Donald confessed to stealing the gun, forging checks, and shooting.

They were charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, larceny of a firearm, forgery (21 counts), uttering forged instruments (19 counts), and fraud.

Naylor pleaded not guilty and was initially unable to post bail, according to Oxygen.

The murder of James Croxton

High-level Chloroform was found in James' blood(Image via Unsplash/ @ Mika Baumeister/ Snapped)

In May 2004, after Naylor's mother, Catherine, died, her stepfather, James Croxton, who had early Alzheimer's, used life insurance money to post her $4,500 bail. Naylor then moved into his home and lived there rent-free. On November 14, 2004, she called 911 to report Croxton, aged 62, unresponsive.

He was declared dead at the scene, first thought to be from natural causes, according to Oxygen.

Donna Naylor, Croxton's ex-wife and Naylor's stepmother, contacted police right away, suspecting foul play. She said Naylor had taken advantage of Croxton and might have had a close relationship with him. Investigators discovered computer printouts about autopsies and wills in the home. They also found letters from Judy to her brother Kenneth outlining plans to kill Croxton for insurance money using chemicals.

Naylor's son, Michael, said she showed him chloroform weeks before and told him not to worry.

An autopsy found deadly levels of chloroform in Croxton's blood. Records showed chloroform purchases on Croxton's credit cards, with deliveries made to their address. Investigators further uncovered a will from August 2004, notarized by Naylor's cousin, that left everything to her.

Judy Naylor was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, as per Oxygen. Snapped documents how this shocking turn shifted the investigation from financial fraud to a full-scale murder case rooted within Judy’s own family.

Legal proceedings and outcomes

Judy was convicted of first-degree murder (Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm/ Snapped)

The Snapped episode carefully walks viewers through the Hartman case. Donald McPhail pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges, getting a 13-year sentence. He was released in July 2014. Naylor's trial was in Robeson County Superior Court from April 24 to 27, 2006. The jury found her not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 21 forgery counts, and 19 uttering counts.

She got 200-249 months (which is approximately 16-20 years) for conspiracy, plus a suspended 6-8 months for the others, as per Oxygen.

In 2007, the North Carolina Court of Appeals (State v. McPhail) upheld most convictions but reversed two uttering charges (04 CRS 51231 and 04 CRS 51245) for lack of evidence that those checks were presented for cash.

The court confirmed her statement to the police was voluntary and found enough proof for conspiracy based on planning and actions, according to the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

For the Croxton murder, Judy Naylor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in April 2007 and received life without the possibility of parole.

Watch Snapped Season 31, episode 17, reairing on 1 September 2025 on Oxygen.

